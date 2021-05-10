George Dickel Bottled In Bond Adds Spring Vintage To The Brand's Award-Winning Whisky Series

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, esteemed Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. returns to the Bottled in Bond category with George Dickel Bottled in Bond Distilling Season Spring 2007, a limited-offering 13-year-old whisky. Following the releases of the brand's top-rated and award-winning Fall 2005 and Fall 2008 whiskies, the third release in the series marks the first offering from a spring distilling season.

With this latest bottling, General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin is continuing to build on the legacy of innovation from Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. while reinforcing the brand's commitment to make consistent, quality whisky for a great value. This 13-year-old whisky offers a bold and balanced profile highlighted by tantalizing notes of cherry. At 100 proof (50%), George Dickel Bottled in Bond is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks and plays well in many classic cocktails like a Perfect Manhattan thoughtfully garnished with an orange peel to further amplify the fruit notes found in the liquid.

"As the Bottled in Bond category continues to grow and more distilleries are experimenting with the style, I'm excited to add our first Spring vintage to the George Dickel's Bottled in Bond series," said Austin. "Like the previous two releases, this spirit shares the hallmarks of George Dickel's nutty and waxy fruity characteristics, with this year's release also featuring unique notes of cherry. We're proud whisky drinkers can enjoy this rare, 13-year-old high proof liquid for a great price."

This latest release comes on the heels of George Dickel Bottled in Bond Distilling Season Fall 2008 winning Double Gold at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition last week. This year's George Dickel Bottled in Bond has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. It is chill charcoal mellowed like the rest of the George Dickel Tennessee Whisky portfolio, creating a smooth and creamy mouthfeel for which the brand is best known.

George Dickel Bottled in Bond has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. It is chill charcoal mellowed like the rest of the George Dickel Tennessee Whisky portfolio, creating a smooth and creamy mouthfeel for which the brand is best known.

Beginning this month, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond will begin rolling out in select markets across the nation for consumers to purchase for a suggested retail price of $44.99. Following the product's initial launch in May, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond will continue to hit shelves in markets throughout the summer so keep an eye out for the offering at local liquor stores in available markets.

As with all the whiskies in the George Dickel family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made slowly and responsibly.

Personal Preference Manhattan Recipe

1.5 oz George Dickel Bottled in Bond Distilling Season Spring 2007

.25 oz Sweet Vermouth

.25 oz Dry Vermouth

Dash aromatic bitters

Orange peel garnish

Fill cocktail shaker with ice and combine whiskey, vermouths, and bitters. Mix well then strain into cocktail glass. Add orange peel as garnish and serve.

ABOUT GEORGE DICKEL

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Croc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contacts

Allison Fleischer

DIAGEO

[email protected]



Sahara Price

Taylor Strategy

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/george-dickel-bottled-in-bond-adds-spring-vintage-to-the-brands-award-winning-whisky-series-301287562.html

SOURCE Diageo