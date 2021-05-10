George Dickel Bottled In Bond Adds Spring Vintage To The Brand's Award-Winning Whisky Series

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

George Dickel Bottled In Bond Adds Spring Vintage To The Brand's Award-Winning Whisky Series

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

The latest Bottled in Bond Offers Fans A New Whisky from Distilling Season Spring 2007 for a Limited Time.

PR Newswire

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., May 10, 2021

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, esteemed Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. returns to the Bottled in Bond category with George Dickel Bottled in Bond Distilling Season Spring 2007, a limited-offering 13-year-old whisky. Following the releases of the brand's top-rated and award-winning Fall 2005 and Fall 2008 whiskies, the third release in the series marks the first offering from a spring distilling season.

With this latest bottling, General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin is continuing to build on the legacy of innovation from Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. while reinforcing the brand's commitment to make consistent, quality whisky for a great value. This 13-year-old whisky offers a bold and balanced profile highlighted by tantalizing notes of cherry. At 100 proof (50%), George Dickel Bottled in Bond is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks and plays well in many classic cocktails like a Perfect Manhattan thoughtfully garnished with an orange peel to further amplify the fruit notes found in the liquid.

"As the Bottled in Bond category continues to grow and more distilleries are experimenting with the style, I'm excited to add our first Spring vintage to the George Dickel's Bottled in Bond series," said Austin. "Like the previous two releases, this spirit shares the hallmarks of George Dickel's nutty and waxy fruity characteristics, with this year's release also featuring unique notes of cherry. We're proud whisky drinkers can enjoy this rare, 13-year-old high proof liquid for a great price."

This latest release comes on the heels of George Dickel Bottled in Bond Distilling Season Fall 2008 winning Double Gold at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition last week. This year's George Dickel Bottled in Bond has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. It is chill charcoal mellowed like the rest of the George Dickel Tennessee Whisky portfolio, creating a smooth and creamy mouthfeel for which the brand is best known.

George Dickel Bottled in Bond has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. It is chill charcoal mellowed like the rest of the George Dickel Tennessee Whisky portfolio, creating a smooth and creamy mouthfeel for which the brand is best known.

Beginning this month, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond will begin rolling out in select markets across the nation for consumers to purchase for a suggested retail price of $44.99. Following the product's initial launch in May, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond will continue to hit shelves in markets throughout the summer so keep an eye out for the offering at local liquor stores in available markets.

As with all the whiskies in the George Dickel family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made slowly and responsibly.

Personal Preference Manhattan Recipe

  • 1.5 oz George Dickel Bottled in Bond Distilling Season Spring 2007
  • .25 oz Sweet Vermouth
  • .25 oz Dry Vermouth
  • Dash aromatic bitters
  • Orange peel garnish

Fill cocktail shaker with ice and combine whiskey, vermouths, and bitters. Mix well then strain into cocktail glass. Add orange peel as garnish and serve.

ABOUT GEORGE DICKEL
Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Croc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visitwww.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource,www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contacts
Allison Fleischer
DIAGEO
[email protected]

Sahara Price
Taylor Strategy
[email protected]

At 100 proof, George Dickel Bottled in Bond Distilling Season Spring 2007 is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks and plays well in many classic cocktails like a Perfect Manhattan thoughtfully garnished with an orange peel to further amplify the fruit notes found in the liquid.

(PRNewsfoto/Diageo)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/george-dickel-bottled-in-bond-adds-spring-vintage-to-the-brands-award-winning-whisky-series-301287562.html

SOURCE Diageo

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)