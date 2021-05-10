Newest Hibbett Sports Now Open For Business In Houston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), the Birmingham-based premium athleisure and footwear retailer operating more than 1,000 stores nationwide, today announced the opening of the newest Hibbett Sports in Houston. The new store is located at; 5556 North Freeway, Houston and the Grand Opening celebration will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

"We are excited to bring our third Hibbett Sports to the city of Houston," said Lamont Sims, Store Manager, Hibbett Sports. "The community here in North Town will be excited about all the hot brands we carry such as; Nike, Jordan and adidas for the whole family."

The new nearly 6,300 sq foot boutique-style store features an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, athletic apparel and equipment from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Born Fly, Chinatown Market, Cookies, Hustle Gang, Kappa, Mitchell & Ness, Reason Graphic Tees, Smokerise and more. The unique store design includes multiple mannequins showcasing stylist curated head-to-toe outfits to inspire customers while they shop. There are also phone charging stations and other upscale amenities for customers to enjoy along with the exceptional customer service Hibbett is known for.

The new Houston store offers many convenient shopping options such as; Buy Online Pick Up In Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In Store, Curbside Pick Up and Ship to Store, making it easy for consumers to find exactly what they want, when they want it. The store also offers a generous customer loyalty program called Hibbett Rewards, Klarna split payment options, text communication updates and much more.

This is the third Hibbett Sports location in Houston joining the Fondren and W. Bellfort locations and the public is invited to attend a Grand Opening party on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 11am 1pm. There will be door prizes, special promotions and fun for all.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1069 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear .

Media Contact: Wendy Yellin, [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.