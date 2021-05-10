Logo
Tallahassee's First City Gear Store Now Open For Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 10, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB), the Birmingham-based premium athleisure and footwear retailer operating more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear stores nationwide, today announced the opening of the newest City Gear location in Tallahassee

Tallahassee's first City Gear location. Photo source: Hibbett

This is the first City Gear store to open in Tallahassee and is located at; 2020 W. Pensacola St. in the University Village. The public is welcome to attend the Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

"We are excited to welcome the local community and college students to our new store so they can experience our exclusive variety of apparel and footwear, along with great customer service," said Sheila Oakley, DSM, City Gear.

The new 5300 square foot City Gear store features the hottest in urban streetwear and footwear brands with a premium shopping experience. The store vibe and aesthetic are designed to create the ultimate relaxed shopping environment for the urban fashion aficionado. Each store displays inspirational hyper-local skylines and brand imagery along with trending fashion photography and current music videos playing on 55" screens.

Since 1978, City Gear stores have been the go-to destination for streetwear fashion and footwear enthusiasts to find full looks to create their own style and image. Stores carry shoes from brands like Nike and Jordan and feature special Retro Jordan re-launches. City Gear carries apparel from fashion brands such as Billion Dollar Baby, Runtz, Grindhouse and Born Fly.

Each store is organized for shoppers to find fresh and trending looks and inspiration with regularly updated styles on display, put together by in-house stylists. Merchandise is organized by brand or theme, to make it quick and easy for customers to find what they are looking for. The new store offers convenient shopping options such as Buy Online Pick Up In Store and Reserve Online Pick Up In Store, making it easy for consumers to find exactly what they want, when they want it.

This is the first City Gear location in the area and the public is invited to attend the Grand Opening party on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 11am-1pm. There will be door prizes including giveaways, special promotions and fun for all.

About Hibbett and City Gear
Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1069 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear .

Contact: Wendy Yellin, [email protected] or [email protected]

Hibbett City Gear Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tallahassees-first-city-gear-store-now-open-for-business-301285845.html

SOURCE Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.

