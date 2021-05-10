Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (CYCN) CEO Peter M Hecht Bought $733,860 of Shares

CEO of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter M Hecht (insider trades) bought 302,000 shares of CYCN on 05/06/2021 at an average price of $2.43 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $733,860.
