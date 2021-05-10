Current Lighting Solutions and GE Announce Collaboration Agreement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Current Lighting Solutions and GE Announce Collaboration Agreement

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Current Lighting Solutions, LLC (Current) and GE (

NYSE:GE, Financial) today announced they have signed a collaboration agreement on small-size Potassium Fluorosilicate (PFS/KSF) phosphor for MiniLED and MicroLED applications for improved display technologies.



Current and GE have a long-standing relationship in the world of PFS/KSF phosphor, and we are happy to continue partnering and innovating together in these new applications, said Bill Cohen, General Manager of Specialty Chemicals and Materials at Current.



GE is excited to move into this chapter of PFS/KSF phosphor invention for next-generation display technologies with our trusted manufacturing partner, Current Lighting Solutions. This collaboration will drive significant benefits to our customers for years to come, said Patrick Patnode, President of GE Licensing.



This agreement builds on the existing relationship between Current and GE that is focused on the licensing, manufacture and sale of PFS/KSF phosphors. Current develops, manufactures and sells narrow-band phosphors, including PFS phosphors, and licenses the use of PFS/KSF phosphors in commercial and industrial lighting applications. GE, through its Licensing division, licenses the use of these PFS/KSF phosphors in display applications, and continues to invest in narrow-band phosphors research and development for next-generation product applications.



The parties will continue to work closely together to bring phosphors innovations to market.



About Specialty Chemicals and Materials at Current Lighting Solutions, LLC:



Currents Specialty Chemicals business is a word-class manufacturer of Potassium Fluorosilicate (PFS/KSF) phosphors for lighting and display applications, luminescent materials, fluorides, alkaline rare earths, rare earth oxides, and many other specialty materials for a broad range of markets and customers. Currents manufacturing facility is ISO 9001:2015 Certified and has operated as a Global Center of Excellence for specialty chemical manufacturing for over 70 years. Learn more at www.onecurrent.com.



About GE:



GE (

NYSE:GE, Financial) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the companys dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GEs people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GEs mission and deliver for its customers. www.ge.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005564/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)