Current Lighting Solutions and GE Announce Collaboration Agreement





Current Lighting Solutions, LLC (Current) and GE ( NYSE:GE, Financial) today announced they have signed a collaboration agreement on small-size Potassium Fluorosilicate (PFS/KSF) phosphor for MiniLED and MicroLED applications for improved display technologies.









Current and GE have a long-standing relationship in the world of PFS/KSF phosphor, and we are happy to continue partnering and innovating together in these new applications, said Bill Cohen, General Manager of Specialty Chemicals and Materials at Current.









GE is excited to move into this chapter of PFS/KSF phosphor invention for next-generation display technologies with our trusted manufacturing partner, Current Lighting Solutions. This collaboration will drive significant benefits to our customers for years to come, said Patrick Patnode, President of GE Licensing.









This agreement builds on the existing relationship between Current and GE that is focused on the licensing, manufacture and sale of PFS/KSF phosphors. Current develops, manufactures and sells narrow-band phosphors, including PFS phosphors, and licenses the use of PFS/KSF phosphors in commercial and industrial lighting applications. GE, through its Licensing division, licenses the use of these PFS/KSF phosphors in display applications, and continues to invest in narrow-band phosphors research and development for next-generation product applications.









The parties will continue to work closely together to bring phosphors innovations to market.









About Specialty Chemicals and Materials at Current Lighting Solutions, LLC:









Currents Specialty Chemicals business is a word-class manufacturer of Potassium Fluorosilicate (PFS/KSF) phosphors for lighting and display applications, luminescent materials, fluorides, alkaline rare earths, rare earth oxides, and many other specialty materials for a broad range of markets and customers. Currents manufacturing facility is ISO 9001:2015 Certified and has operated as a Global Center of Excellence for specialty chemical manufacturing for over 70 years. Learn more at www.onecurrent.com.









About GE:









GE ( NYSE:GE, Financial) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the companys dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GEs people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GEs mission and deliver for its customers. www.ge.com





