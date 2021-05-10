ARIA Cybersecurity Expands Offerings with New Solutions Powered by HPE ProLiant Servers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ARIA Cybersecurity Expands Offerings with New Solutions Powered by HPE ProLiant Servers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Continues Strategy of Providing OEM Solutions to the Cybersecurity and the Data Center Market

BOSTON, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business ( CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident response, announced that it has joined the HPE OEM partner program. As such, ARIA Cybersecurity will offer ARIA Cybersecuritys Myricom SmartNICs and ARIA Software Defined Security (SDS) applications on HPE ProLiant servers as a packaged solution. Combining ARIA Cybersecuritys solutions with HPE ProLiant servers delivers the ideal solution for supporting data-intensive applications, including network monitoring, cyber-attack detection and network policy enforcement. These applications present a unique operating challenge as they must be distributed in the most efficient manner across both enterprises and service provider footprints.

Todays organizations are generating, transmitting and storing immense amounts of data. The necessity for complete visibility and access to this data is crucial for improving overall security posture, business operations and rapid analysis. By leveraging SmartNIC technology, the amount of space and power draw is dramatically reduced, typically allowing them to pay for themselves in a few months. Deployable in any PCIe slot, the Myricom SmartNICs paired with the ARIA SDS applications provide organizations with cost-effective options for complete network visibility, packet analytics, encryption key management and automated threat detection. Ideal for solving many challenges related to 5G deployments.

For example, the ARIA Packet Intelligence (PI) application monitors traffic across the entire network - on-premises, cloud and remote devices - and generates enhanced analytics for all data packets, making it possible to timestamp, index, count and store every, or select, packets. That application also classifies the network traffic and takes actions to protect critical applications. The ARIA KMS application generates hundreds of keys per minute, providing complete encryption and key management server capabilities. Finally, the ARIA ADR application provides automated, AI-driven cyber attack detection and response to identify and contain all network-borne attacks, including zero-day.

Data security is one of the most important technology topics in the industry today and we look forward to be collaborating with ARIA Cybersecurity, which offers advanced security and threat detection options, said Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager of Service Providers, OEM and Major Accounts at HPE. By combining HPE ProLiant servers, the worlds most secure x86 industry standards server and most trusted brand, with end-to-end data protection from ARIA Cybersecuritys software-defined security solutions, end customers gain a robust secure platform to easily monitor and manage their systems as their data and assets scale.

Read more about ARIA Cybersecurity product offerings:

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS
ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security postureno matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS),Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more atARIACybersecurity.com

Amy Carey
VP, Marketing
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzMzE2OSM0MTc0OTcwIzIwMTkxODM=
7738be76-75fc-458f-b65b-f9316062f7d6
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)