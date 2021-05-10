ARIA Cybersecurity Expands Offerings with New Solutions Powered by HPE ProLiant Servers

BOSTON, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a CSPi business ( CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident response, announced that it has joined the HPE OEM partner program. As such, ARIA Cybersecurity will offer ARIA Cybersecuritys Myricom SmartNICs and ARIA Software Defined Security (SDS) applications on HPE ProLiant servers as a packaged solution. Combining ARIA Cybersecuritys solutions with HPE ProLiant servers delivers the ideal solution for supporting data-intensive applications, including network monitoring, cyber-attack detection and network policy enforcement. These applications present a unique operating challenge as they must be distributed in the most efficient manner across both enterprises and service provider footprints.



Todays organizations are generating, transmitting and storing immense amounts of data. The necessity for complete visibility and access to this data is crucial for improving overall security posture, business operations and rapid analysis. By leveraging SmartNIC technology, the amount of space and power draw is dramatically reduced, typically allowing them to pay for themselves in a few months. Deployable in any PCIe slot, the Myricom SmartNICs paired with the ARIA SDS applications provide organizations with cost-effective options for complete network visibility, packet analytics, encryption key management and automated threat detection. Ideal for solving many challenges related to 5G deployments.

For example, the ARIA Packet Intelligence (PI) application monitors traffic across the entire network - on-premises, cloud and remote devices - and generates enhanced analytics for all data packets, making it possible to timestamp, index, count and store every, or select, packets. That application also classifies the network traffic and takes actions to protect critical applications. The ARIA KMS application generates hundreds of keys per minute, providing complete encryption and key management server capabilities. Finally, the ARIA ADR application provides automated, AI-driven cyber attack detection and response to identify and contain all network-borne attacks, including zero-day.

Data security is one of the most important technology topics in the industry today and we look forward to be collaborating with ARIA Cybersecurity, which offers advanced security and threat detection options, said Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager of Service Providers, OEM and Major Accounts at HPE. By combining HPE ProLiant servers, the worlds most secure x86 industry standards server and most trusted brand, with end-to-end data protection from ARIA Cybersecuritys software-defined security solutions, end customers gain a robust secure platform to easily monitor and manage their systems as their data and assets scale.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSPi Inc ., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security postureno matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters , and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

