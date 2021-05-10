Oxford Global Resources Delivers a Partner Managed Cloud for SAP® Enable Now





Oxford Global Resources, a leading provider ofstaffing and consulting services across the United States and Europe, announced today that it has enhanced its services as an SAP partner to deliver a partner managed cloud for SAP Enable Now. Through this partnership, Oxford can provide complete training and adoption solutions to support training needs for clients.









We are excited to expand our partnership with SAP to include services for SAP Enable Now, a logical next step in our relationship with SAP, said Rob Andersen, Vice President of Business Development at Oxford. Oxford has been a member of the SAP PartnerEdge program since 2017, providing senior-level consultants. Now, we can leverage the capabilities of SAP Enable Now to deliver training services for our customers needs, helping our clients to increase productivity, reduce costs and achieve an overall better training experience.









Oxford has been providing a range of SAP consultants including organizational change management and end-user training consultants for over 20 years. A partner managed cloud helps resellers build new pipeline, enabling combined hardware, software and managed services through a subscription-based model. As an SAP silver partner delivering a partner managed cloud offering for SAP Enable Now, Oxford will expand its ability to help companies achieve their objectives of improved growth, lower costs, and better business processes and continuity.









About Oxford Global Resources









Oxford is known for our unmatched ability to deliver The Right Talent. Right Now. As a leading IT services and consulting company with offices across North America and Europe, we focus on proactively utilizing our network of highly-skilled professionals to immediately connect our clients with the expertise they need. We also take pride in providing rewarding opportunities for our consultants. Our 35 years of delivering IT service expertise allows us to specialize in fields where superior resource solutions are most in-demand.









View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005552/en/