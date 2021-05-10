Oxford Global Resources Delivers a Partner Managed Cloud for SAP® Enable Now

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oxford Global Resources Delivers a Partner Managed Cloud for SAP® Enable Now

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Oxford Global Resources, a leading provider ofstaffing and consulting services across the United States and Europe, announced today that it has enhanced its services as an SAP partner to deliver a partner managed cloud for SAP Enable Now. Through this partnership, Oxford can provide complete training and adoption solutions to support training needs for clients.



We are excited to expand our partnership with SAP to include services for SAP Enable Now, a logical next step in our relationship with SAP, said Rob Andersen, Vice President of Business Development at Oxford. Oxford has been a member of the SAP PartnerEdge program since 2017, providing senior-level consultants. Now, we can leverage the capabilities of SAP Enable Now to deliver training services for our customers needs, helping our clients to increase productivity, reduce costs and achieve an overall better training experience.



Oxford has been providing a range of SAP consultants including organizational change management and end-user training consultants for over 20 years. A partner managed cloud helps resellers build new pipeline, enabling combined hardware, software and managed services through a subscription-based model. As an SAP silver partner delivering a partner managed cloud offering for SAP Enable Now, Oxford will expand its ability to help companies achieve their objectives of improved growth, lower costs, and better business processes and continuity.



About Oxford Global Resources



Oxford is known for our unmatched ability to deliver The Right Talent. Right Now. As a leading IT services and consulting company with offices across North America and Europe, we focus on proactively utilizing our network of highly-skilled professionals to immediately connect our clients with the expertise they need. We also take pride in providing rewarding opportunities for our consultants. Our 35 years of delivering IT service expertise allows us to specialize in fields where superior resource solutions are most in-demand.



SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sap.com%2Fcopyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.



Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAPs filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005552/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)