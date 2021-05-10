Logo
Brunswick Corporation Brands Win Six Top Product Awards from Boating Industry Magazine

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

METTAWA, Ill., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six different Brunswick Corporation products have received Top Product Awards from Boating Industry Magazine, highlighting the Companys industry-leading innovation across its diverse portfolio of product segments and brands. The awards, which were announced today, are given to the marine industry's best new and innovative products.

Brunswick was well represented across the award categories with Advanced Systems Group products winning three awards; Brunswick Boat Group taking home home two awards and Mercury Marine winning a Top Product Award for the companys largest and technology-packed outboard engine, the 7.6L 600hp V12 Verado. The complete list of Brunswick winners are:

Brunswick Corporation doesnt simply pump out basic products across its various brands, which touch every aspect of the marine industry, said Adam Quandt, Managing Editor, Boating Industry. Each of its brands continually hits well beyond the mark to ensure that consumers always have a great time out on the water. It is these brands that continuously set the bar for whats expected out of the products in todays recreational boating industry, certainly making them more than worthy of the Top Products recognition time and time again.

On behalf of all of us at Brunswick, we would like to thank Boating Industry for recognizing six of our products in this years Top Product Awards, said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Chief Executive Officer. Brunswick has the broadest and deepest foundations of any recreational marine company with the most recognizable brands, the largest scale and the most extensive capabilities. These awards, and others like it, reflect our commitment to delivering distinctive new products and technology-enabled experiences to accompany the broadening consumer appeal of the marine lifestyle

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporations leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land N Sea, BLA, Paynes Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

Attachment

Lee GordonVice President  Brunswick Global Communications & Public RelationsBrunswick Office: 847-735-4003Mercury Office: 920-924-1808Cell: [email protected]
