CRN Recognizes Five Outstanding Employees of Climb Channel Solutions on their 2021 Women of the Channel List

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG) today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized five women at Climb Channel Solutions to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021.

Congratulations to:
Stephani Sutton Director of Marketing
Michelle Boers Director of National Accounts, Canada
Erin King Director of Premier Accounts, USA
Sandy DeVico Director of National Accounts, SHI
Nicole Shanley Manager of Order Services, Global

This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

The women honored on this years list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

From pivoting strategies and workflows during a global pandemic, to taking ownership of their own professional development and reinvesting key learnings into their day-to-day roles, they go above and beyond to deliver the best customer experience to our partners. Their goals are aligned to enable customers with the best in emerging technologies and high-touch servicing. Their efforts keep Climb Channel Solutions top-of-mind and competitive in the channel and distribution space.

"CRNs 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

"We are very proud of the exemplary work these women do at Climb. We know this past year has been challenging in many new ways and yet each one of them has never failed to rise to the occasion while also setting a standard for excellence for their team and the rest of us to match," says Dale Foster, President of Climb Channel Solutions. "Their exceptional work ethic, creativity and leadership, as well as their dedication to our partners, helps to not only win business, but contributes to the growth of the channel as a specialty IT distributor. Congratulations team for the well-deserved recognition."

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group
Climb Channel Solutions is an international value-added distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG).

For additional information visit www.climbcs.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Climb Channel Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:
Climb Channel Solutions
Media Relations
[email protected]

For Investor Relations contact:
Cody Cree or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
[email protected]

