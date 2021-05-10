Five UiPath Executives Named to CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List





UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced that CRN%26reg%3B, a brand of The Channel Company, has featured five UiPath executives on its highly regarded Women+of+the+Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, visions, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers.









The women honored on this years list spearheaded comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives, and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers over the past year. CRN celebrates these exceptional UiPath executives for their leadership, dedication, and channel advocacy:















Cheryln Chin, Vice President, Global Partners & Alliances









Cheryln Chin, Vice President, Global Partners & Alliances



Janette Hausler, Vice President, Americas Marketing and Global Partner Marketing









Janette Hausler, Vice President, Americas Marketing and Global Partner Marketing



Gena Phelps, Director, Americas Partner & Regional Marketing









Gena Phelps, Director, Americas Partner & Regional Marketing



Jessie Zhang, Global Partner Sales Director, Greater China









Jessie Zhang, Global Partner Sales Director, Greater China



Stacey Black, Director, Global Partner Programs & Operations













Chin, Hausler, Phelps, and Zhang were all recognized on last years CRN Women of the Channel list for their dedication and commitment to creating partner programs designed to scale automation. Chin was also named to CRN%26rsquo%3Bs+2021+Channel+Chiefs+list, which recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.









Our partners help us address customers automation needs and are critical to our success as a company. Were proud of the roles Cheryln, Janette, Gena, Jessie, and Stacey have played in building and scaling our partner ecosystem, said Thomas Hansen, Chief Revenue Officer, UiPath. These women have evangelized a partner-first mindset throughout UiPath, created new co-marketing campaigns, developed the new UiPath Services Network and Partner Portal, and enabled us to enter new territories. Congratulations to them all on this prestigious award.









UiPath is on a mission to unlock human creativity and ingenuity by enabling the fully automated enterprise and empowering workers through automation. The UiPath Partnership Program is crucial to scaling its automation technology and providing organizations the support required to tackle the most ambitious automations.









CRNs 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth, said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.









The 2021 Women of the Channel list is featured in CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com%2FWOTC.









About UiPath









UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation+(RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005037/en/