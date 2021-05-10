Interactive Brokers Launches US Spot Gold Trading





Interactive+Brokers+Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today launched US GOLD, enabling clients to trade U.S. spot gold in amounts as small as one ounce, side-by-side with other asset classes from a single, integrated account. In addition, on May 17, U.S. clients will be able to request physical delivery settlement of COMEX Gold and Silver futures directly from their accounts.









Investors use gold as a store of value, to hedge against inflation, to diversify a portfolio, or as a safe haven during geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. The addition of spot gold to Interactive Brokers broad product offering provides our U.S. clients with direct access to gold at a time when many are predicting inflation to rise.









Interactive Brokers advantage has always been our low cost, advanced technology, and breadth of product worldwide for sophisticated individual traders and institutional investors, said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. The addition of spot gold and physical metals delivery continues our mission to equip our clients with the products and tools they need to succeed in all market conditions.









Starting today, Interactive Brokers U.S. clients can trade U.S. spot gold as they would other products such as stocks, bonds, options, futures, or currencies. US GOLD transactions have low and transparent tiered commissions from 0.7 bps to 1.5 bps of trade value with a minimum of $2.00, are priced with tight spreads, and are available in quantities as small as one ounce.









Interactive Brokers clients are also able to request some or all of their US GOLD positions in one-ounce increments for physical delivery in the United States. On May 17, Interactive Brokers clients will be able to request physical delivery settlement of COMEX Gold, Micro Gold, Silver, and Micro Silver Futures in the form of a registered warrant or automated certificate of exchange (ACE) for each full size or Micro contract. Clients who meet credit requirements will be able to indicate their intention to take or make delivery directly from Trader WorkStation.









For more information on US GOLD, please visit www.ibkr.com%2Fusgold.









About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:









Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barrons ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005516/en/