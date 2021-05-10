Logo
Schlumberger and NOV Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Adoption of Automated Drilling Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Schlumberger and NOV announced today a collaboration to accelerate automated drilling solutions adoption by oil and gas operators and drilling contractors. The agreement will enable customers to combine Schlumberger surface and downhole drilling automation solutions with NOVs rig automation platform to deliver superior well construction performance. This integrated offering enables the automation of manual workflows, improving safety, decision making, consistency, and efficiency in drilling operations.



We are pleased to collaborate with NOV and to integrate their rig automation interface with our drilling automation solutions to unlock higher performance for operators and drilling contractors. Leveraging downhole and surface automation applications, we can deliver enhancements in operations safety and efficiency, and deliver top-quartile wells for our customers consistently, comments Olivier Le Peuch, CEO, Schlumberger. This partnership will help accelerate customers adoption of drilling automation technologies, enabling superior well construction performance.



Through this collaboration, NOV demonstrates its commitment to deliver an open digital automation platform that enables drilling contractors to achieve higher consistency, safety, and efficiency with improved wellbore quality, said Clay Williams, Chairman, President and CEO, NOV. We continue to invest in digital solutions that provide value for our customers. Drilling automation allows rig crews to focus on the big picture to drive performance and less on manual, repetitive tasks.



The combined solution leverages advanced AI from the Schlumberger DrillOps* on-target well delivery solution, while NOVs NOVOS process-automation platform controls all NOV rig equipment within the operational envelope. The two technologies will work seamlessly together to manage compliance to procedure and to reach best-in-class operational performance.



The family of DrillOps solutions includes open and modular technologies that leverage Schlumbergers deep drilling domain knowledge and advanced machine learning applications to execute the digital drilling plan consistently and to automate drilling tasks, attaining higher levels of efficiency. More+detail+on+the+DrillOps+solution+can+be+found+here.



NOVOS is a state-of-the-art open platform, automating repetitive drilling activities, benefiting contractors by allowing drillers to focus on consistent process execution and safety, and benefiting operators by optimizing drilling programs.



About Schlumberger



Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.



Find out more at www.slb.com.



About NOV



NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOVs deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as expect, may, believe, plan, can, estimate, intend, anticipate, should, could, will, likely, goal, potential, projected" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as forecasts or expectations regarding the deployment of, or anticipated benefits of, digital technologies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the inability to recognize intended benefits from digital strategies, initiatives or partnerships; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and Schlumberger disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



*Mark of Schlumberger

