Hyatt Announces Return of Hyatt Loves Local With More Than 160 Small Business Collaborations to Help Revitalize Communities

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Hyatt+Hotels+Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today Hyatt hotels across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Southwest Asia regions have launched more than 160 Hyatt Loves Local collaborations in a continued effort to help revitalize and advance care to communities and small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the success of the 2020 community-driven initiative, which provides complimentary resources and exposure to select local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic, Hyatt Loves Local has evolved to further meet the current needs of Hyatt communities and guests, including collaborating with more minority-owned and female-owned businesses and delivering reimagined experiences inspired by the new travel landscape. In turn, Hyatt Loves Local connects those in-need directly with Hyatt guests and locals through distinctly local offerings, including wellbeing, arts and entertainment, voluntourism, traveling with pets and culinary experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005146/en/

Grand Hyatt Singapore (Photo: Business Wire)

Grand Hyatt Singapore (Photo: Business Wire)



Aligned with Hyatts Change+Starts+Here commitment to accelerate Hyatts longstanding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, nearly half of the 100 participating hotels are teaming up with more than 65 minority-owned and female-owned businesses, two groups that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Participating hotels are also working with new businesses that were born out of the pandemic. For example, Hyatt+Regency+Mission+Bay in San Diego is collaborating with Seaside+Cinema to offer personalized, mobile outdoor movie experiences on the shores of Mission Bay. Seaside Cinema founders, Brian and Krystil Hofmann, were inspired to start the company as an alternative to movie theaters and indoor gatherings after Krystil lost her corporate job due to COVID-19.



Based on how enthusiastically guests and colleagues embraced Hyatt Loves Local since launch last year, we are excited to expand the program with more than 100 new community collaborations that truly support the people, businesses and organizations that are the foundation of the local communities in which Hyatt hotels operate, said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and insights. Hyatt has been advancing care across communities for more than 60 years and to see Hyatts role helping small businesses thrive through Hyatt Loves Local last year has been a rewarding experience. We are proud to continue supporting communities while simultaneously offering our guests experiences that celebrate the future and recovery of travel.



The latest Hyatt Loves Localtrends andcollaborations include:





  • Emphasizing Wellbeing: With a focus on safety first and wellbeing always, Hyatt is reimagining the hotel journey with new wellbeing amenities and offerings that support local wellness providers who were forced to reduce or reshape their offerings during the pandemic:





    • Hyatt+Centric+Downtown+Portlandin Oregon has collaborated with My+Aroma+Rocks, a local female-owned mind-body-spirit company specializing in aromatherapy, and Aesthete+Tea, a female- and QBIPOC-owned organic loose-leaf tea and herbal blend brand, to offer a new Self Care room package to heighten guests focus on wellbeing.





    • Andaz+San+Diegois offering its rooftop for dance fitness classes with LR+Dance+%26amp%3B+Fitness twice a week, growing class sizes and benefitting the bottom line of owner Lovelyn Redfearn.





    • Thompson+Nashvillehas teamed up with IV Therapy business Invigorate+Health to offer guests a wellbeing-focused Boost Your Stayin a Wellness Way package, with all proceeds for in-room, on-demand IV immune boosts going directly back to local business.











  • The Art of Hospitality: As museums, movie theaters, and concert venues continue to face strict regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19, consumers are hungrier than ever to reconnect with arts and culture again. Hyatt hotels are serving guests art, music and film experiences in a socially distant manner:





    • Grand+Hyatt+Atlanta+in+Buckheadhas launched a gallery space for local artists to showcase and sell their art. The hotels first artist will be oil portrait and illustration artist Dwayne+Mitchell, who is also a security employee of Grand Hyatt Atlanta.





    • Hyatt+Place+Madison%2FDowntown in Wisconsin is using its lobby to sell craft kits from Revel+Madison, a female-owned DIY arts and crafts business that had to close its craft bar during the pandemic due to county restrictions.





    • Park+Hyatt+Chicago is teaming up with a three-piece band led by Egyptian-born Alex Wasilyn for a concert series hosted in the hotels outdoor garden during weekend brunches.











  • Stepping up for Voluntourism: The struggles of the pandemic have inspired many travelers to volunteer their time to support local organizations who have received less volunteer support over the past year and Hyatt hotels are connecting guests with these opportunities:





    • Alila+Diwa+Goain India teamed up with a local Podher (breadmaker) offering guests an experience to learn about the local breadmaking artistry and volunteer to prepare fresh breads for the kids at the nearby community center.





    • Hyatt+Regency+Calgaryin Alberta, Canada has started a rooftop garden to provide fresh produce for the Calgary+Community+Fridge on an ongoing basis. Come harvest time each season, a special group of World of Hyatt members and local community members will participate in safely gathering the produce to be donated.





    • Park+Hyatt+Maldives+Hadahaais working with Parley, an organization focused on strengthening local conservation efforts, to help support a plastic collection competition at a nearby uninhabited island.











  • Reimagining Hotel Gift Shops: Hyatt properties are taking onsite retail to new, hyper-local heights by inviting local makers and businesses to create and sell their products on property, resulting in guest experiences that educate and make a positive impact on communities:





    • Park+Hyatt+Zanzibar off the coast of Africa will collaborate with female-owned businesses including the sewing cooperative Sasik Pillows and traditional African art artisan Zivansh to host a monthly flea market and dinner to feature their products.





    • Hyatt+Regency+Cartagenahas teamed with Art Visbal Cartagena to showcase artisans from La Guajira, Colombia, who design and create traditional Colombian purses, known as Mochilas, and other items for guests to wear and decorate their homes.





    • Hyatt+Centric+MG+Road+Bangalore in India is offering space near its 24/7 restaurant for Elemental by Nanya, a female-owned concrete dcor business, to showcase and sell its products.









Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatts multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatts commitment can be found here: hyatt.com%2Fcare-and-cleanliness.



These and more Hyatt Loves Local collaborations are being offered through Summer 2021 and beyond. For more information about Hyatt Loves Local and participating property collaborations, please visit hyatt.com%2Fhyattloveslocal.



The term Hyatt is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.



ABOUT HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION



Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, UrCove,and Hyatt Residence Club brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005146/en/

