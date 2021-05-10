Western Sierra Resource Corporation Contracts on Strategic Property for the Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Western Sierra Resource Corporation Contracts on Strategic Property for the Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WESTERN SIERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION (WSRC or the Company) ( WSRC) announces purchase of a key commercial/industrial real estate property for the commencement of the Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ), a genesis of its Sustainable, Regenerative, Renewable City Vision in Northwest Colorado. This 44+ acre multi-use property will be the site of the HAIZ manufacturing facility which will initially be focused on hemp-based building materials utilized for development of the initial Planned Unit Development of green and affordable homes in the area part of its Master Plan to attract and showcase Industrial Hemp and related green/carbon neutral-negative building technologies to the World.

With the signing of the contract to purchase this property, the Company intends to close this transaction on or before June 15, 2021. Final terms of this transaction will be released on closing.

Acquisition of this property will pave the way for the Company to complete a hemp cultivation license for the current growing season. Approximately 30 acres of the property is scheduled for the initial hemp cultivation test and demonstration site this year. The necessary hemp seed has been sourced and the Company anticipates a growing trial of up to five different strains on the acreage to identify the best performing hemp strain for the specific climate and soil chemistry in the region to maximize product quality and certification for building materials requirements.

The Colorado HAIZ is an exciting opportunity to implement the vision of building an entire green and sustainable and restorative community in Northwest Colorado utilizing and showcasing hemp-based building materials and as many green economy technologies as possible, to attract and support green community stakeholders, and Government and industry support and partnerships.

Founded in 1907, Western Sierra Resource Corporation (a Utah corporation), has historically been a gold and silver mining company which continues to own several historical precious metal reserves in Arizona. In 2014 the Company broadened its vision to include natural (and renewable) resources with its acquisition of water rights and associated infrastructure assets in Colorado suitable for myriad beneficial use projects. These projects include, but are not limited to, agricultural production; affordable housing; development of green energy and energy conservation technologies; real estate development; recreation; stock watering; greenhouse production; open space maintenance; and wildlife habitat.

The Company, having closed its Definitive Agreement with Global Hemp Group, Inc. (as announced May 4, 2021) will endeavor to work with GHG to accelerate not only the Northern Colorado HAIZ project but also development and expansion of green energy savings technology through Mystere Power Group (MPG); Helium development; and gold and silver mining opportunities in Nevada and Arizona.

Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) project. The HAIZ will be the epicentre of a futuristic Sustainable/Renewable and Regenerative City model the Company intends to brand and duplicate sharing this model with the World. To support and innovate the HAIZ further, Global Hemp Group has established a Research and Development Division to actively pursue the development of Intellectual Property that can be patented for implementation locally and for partnerships Globally. The Division is led by Prof. Vctor M. Castao, Ph.D. from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, a highly recognized leader in areas of applied science and technology. The R&D team brings an amazing wealth of knowledge and experience in multiple disciplines and will initially focus on development of Environmentally-Friendly Construction Materials, Nanofertilizers and Enhanced Extraction from Hemp.

Forward Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the companys actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Companys ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Companys operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

Contact:

Western Sierra Resource Corp
westernsierraresource.com
Twitter: @wsrcorp
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzMzE4NSM0MTc1MDIzIzIwMTk2NDE=
913e1c50-444a-485c-88d8-348ba4878b1a
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)