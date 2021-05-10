Addie Finch of Tufin Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List





Tufin%26reg%3B (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that CRN, a brand of The+Channel+Company, has named Addie Finch, Director of Channel Sales, Americas, to the Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel.









Addie has spent the last three and a half years building the partnerships and momentum in the business to ensure long term sustainable growth. Addie implemented changes to enhance Tufins overall channel strategy, recommending process improvements and more streamlined workflows in the area of renewals; channel training and enablement; and effective partner business planning, to name a few. From a programmatic level, she worked to make Tufin partners more successful and more profitable via new logo incentives and enhanced margin-making potential.









When the pandemic hit, network and security teams had to rapidly shift the majority of their workforces to remote, driving a high demand for network security policy management solutions, and as such, creating great opportunity for our channel partners, said Jeff Wilmot, vice president of sales, Americas, Tufin. Addie continued to lead by enabling and supporting our channel partners as they played a pivotal role in assisting customers with their adoption of NSPM. Congratulations to Addie on being recognized by her industry peers at the Channel Company two years in a row with this award.









CRNs 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth, said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.









The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com%2FWOTC.









About Tufin









Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufins network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.









Find out more at: www.tufin.com









Follow Tufin on Twitter: %40TufinTech









Read more on Tufins blog: Suite+Talk





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005595/en/