ADM to Build New Soy Crushing Facility in North Dakota to Meet Increasing Demand for Renewable Products

Based in Spiritwood, ND, the approximately $350 million crush and refining complex will feature state-of-the-art automation technology and have the capacity to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day. Strategically located in a major soybean producing area, ADMs global logistics network will enable the facility to access both domestic and global markets for soybean oil and meal. The facility is expected to be complete prior to the 2023 harvest.









ADMs commitment to preserving and protecting our planets resources stretches from the farm gate to the food on our tables and the renewable fuel we put in our vehicles, said Greg Morris, president of ADMs Ag Services & Oilseeds business. This exciting new project allows us to partner with North Dakota farmers to further advance the role of agriculture in addressing climate change through the production of low carbon feedstocks for products such as renewable diesel.









This soybean processing plant is a gamechanger for North Dakota farmers, adding value and expanding the market for this important crop closer to home while also supporting the production of products such as renewable green diesel right here in North Dakota, said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. Now, with innovative leader ADM and collaboration with local economic development and multiple state agencies, this exciting value-added project has come to fruition. Were deeply grateful for ADMs investment in our state and our highly productive farmers as well as the tireless efforts of so many who helped make this happen, including the Office of State Tax Commissioner, the Jamestown/Stutsman County Development Corp., North Dakota Department of Commerce, North Dakota Department of Agriculture, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, the state Legislature, and our entire congressional delegation.









Weve been working to bring this new soybean crushing facility to North Dakota and met with key leaders from ADM over two years ago to develop this plan, said Senator John Hoeven. Were pleased that this new plant will be open in 2023, as it will provide a significant new market for North Dakota soybean growers, while creating good jobs and economic growth. We appreciate the work of ADM, as well as the governor, the other members of the delegation and the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corporation for their efforts on this exciting new opportunity.









ADM also plans to invest approximately $25 million to expand refining and storage capacity at its crush and refining facility in Quincy, Illinois. This project will fully align the locations refining capabilities with its crush capacity and allow for greater flexibility in meeting the needs of ADMs food, biofuel and industrial customers. The expanded capacity is expected to be online by Q1 2022.









ADM has an unparalleled opportunity to lead our industry in this area, and thanks to our extensive operational and commercial expertise, we are well-positioned to add these shovel-ready projects to our network and meet the fast-growing needs of customers worldwide for lower carbon, plant-based solutions, Morris added.









About ADM









Source: Corporate Release





