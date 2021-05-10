McDonald's Employing 2,500 New Team Members Across Philadelphia, South Jersey And Delaware, Providing On-The-Spot Interviews During Drive-Up Hiring Day On May 12

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep up with hiring demands and help expedite the process for job seekers eager to get back to work, Philadelphia area McDonald's, including select restaurants in South Jersey and Delaware, are hosting a Drive-Up Hiring Day, offering candidates a new, convenient and safe way to apply. Most restaurants are aiming to hire approximately 10 new team members per location before summer - which is about 2,500 available job opportunities across the region.

On Wednesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. interested candidates can simply drive up to select McDonald's locations across the Philadelphia area as well as restaurants in South Jersey and Delaware, and receive an interview opportunity on the spot, no prior scheduling required.

McDonald's offers its employees many incentives and bonuses as well as other benefits* including but not limited to: paid time away, paid sick leave, training/growth advancement opportunities, college tuition reimbursement, career advising, flexible hours/schedule, healthcare, 401k, and more. Employees also have access to McDPerks which is a one-stop-shop for exclusive discounts at many national and local merchants, coupons, and limited time offers. This is free for McDonald's employees and just a few popular deals include tickets to movies, sporting events, theme parks, and concerts, discounts on all major cell phone services, as well as deals on electronics and automotive products like cars, tires, and maintenance.

From healthcare to IT professionals, teachers to small business owners, lawyers, accountants and politicians - countless career paths have begun at McDonald's. A job with McDonald's provides a chance to learn transferable skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service, accountability and communication, as well as opportunities for advancement.

The initiative is just one way McDonald's is putting the health and safety of restaurant employees first. McDonald's restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

In addition to visiting the select McDonald's locations in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware on May 12, job seekers can text 'apply' to 36453 to start an application or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

*Specific benefits offered vary by restaurant.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds

