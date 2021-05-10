Carola Cazenave of Pegasystems Named to CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Carola Cazenave, vice president, global partner ecosystems, Pegasystems, to its 2021 Power 100 list, a distinguished subset of elite leaders chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list. In addition, six Pega women were featured in the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021.

The annual Power 100 honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise, and dedication to supporting IT channel success. The Power 100 award recognizes a select group of women who have gone above and beyond inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, customers, and the entire IT channel.

Since joining Pega, Cazenave has established a partner-centric transformational strategy and doubled the size of the ecosystem team in 2020. Pega recently passed $1 billion in annual revenue, with partners critical to achieving this important milestone. As part of its transformation, Pega last week launched Pega Partners a new streamlined partner program that provides new ways for partners to engage with Pega and help expand their business. With new resources like our Partner Portal, designed to bring more agility to the growing ecosystem, the program provides the framework for partners to earn distinctions for their specialized skills while demonstrating value to our joint clients. This new Pega Partners program and ecosystem strategy provides clients with expertise and solutions to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Earlier this year, CRN Magazine named Cazenave to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

In addition, six other Pega professionals were named in the Women of the Channel list for 2021, which recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. They include:

Samantha Birgin , partner go-to-market executive

, partner go-to-market executive Chastity DeLorme , enablement delivery operations specialist

, enablement delivery operations specialist Eloise Forbes , senior solutions consultant

, senior solutions consultant Lena Lisitskaya, senior manager, partner ecosystem transformation project

Gina May , partners go-to-market executive

, partners go-to-market executive Jamie Mendez , vice president, global partner ecosystem transformation and programs

Quotes & Commentary:

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

"Carola is building a high-performance team whose goal is to exceed expectations and help transform our partner ecosystem that is anchored in delivering meaningful customer value." said Hayden Stafford, president, global client engagement, Pegasystems. "With her proven track record of growing enterprise tech ecosystems, I'm confident the new Pega Partners program will continue to accelerate our ecosystem growth under her leadership."

"Inclusive is one of Pega's Values. It guides and shapes our commitment to the advancement of women. We're gratified to see seven of our employees recognized for their professional contributions as Women of the Channel by CRN," said Guy Pacitti, global leader of inclusion and diversity, Pegasystems.

Supporting Resources:

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), visit www.pega.com .

Press Contact:

Anne Renehan

Pegasystems Inc.

[email protected]

(413) 230-7946

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carola-cazenave-of-pegasystems-named-to-crns-2021-women-of-the-channel-power-100-list-301287617.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.