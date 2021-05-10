Florin Court Capital LLP Buys ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF

New Purchases: IPAY, DVY, EPU, RWX, GREK,

IPAY, DVY, EPU, RWX, GREK, Added Positions: BKLN, KSA, VNM, FIW,

BKLN, KSA, VNM, FIW, Reduced Positions: MUB, XLP, XLY, TIP, ICLN, XLC, XLI, VCSH, XLB, TAN, FAN, JNK, VTIP, HYG, LIT, BLOK, ARKK, MJ, IBB, CIBR, XLF, IYT,

MUB, XLP, XLY, TIP, ICLN, XLC, XLI, VCSH, XLB, TAN, FAN, JNK, VTIP, HYG, LIT, BLOK, ARKK, MJ, IBB, CIBR, XLF, IYT, Sold Out: XLK, MBB, XLV, LQD,

Investment company Florin Court Capital LLP Current Portfolio ) buys ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI Peru ETF, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Florin Court Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Florin Court Capital LLP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Florin Court Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/florin+court+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 151,100 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.89% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 133,700 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.35% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 187,900 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.09% Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 119,900 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.89% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 269,900 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $71.94, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $123.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Peru ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.32 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $34.02. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP initiated holding in Global X MSCI Greece ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 175,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.83 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Florin Court Capital LLP sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Florin Court Capital LLP reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.35%. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.878600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.78%. Florin Court Capital LLP still held 33,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP reduced to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 82.45%. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.67%. Florin Court Capital LLP still held 29,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP reduced to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 55.64%. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $176.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.2%. Florin Court Capital LLP still held 40,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 92.36%. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $128.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.61%. Florin Court Capital LLP still held 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 91%. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.63%. Florin Court Capital LLP still held 18,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Florin Court Capital LLP reduced to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.35%. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Florin Court Capital LLP still held 133,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.