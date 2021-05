Gsa Capital Partners Llp Buys Baidu Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Farfetch, Sells GrubHub Inc, The Lovesac Co, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Gsa Capital Partners Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Farfetch, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, ViacomCBS Inc, sells GrubHub Inc, The Lovesac Co, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Cimpress PLC, KKR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gsa Capital Partners Llp. As of 2021Q1, Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 1035 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 27,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 161,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 94,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 95,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 116,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 485.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 100,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1765.94%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.386300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 222,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 265.41%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3220.736100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1136.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 619.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 219,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp added to a holding in Target Corp by 146.50%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold out a holding in The Lovesac Co. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $64.69, with an estimated average price of $55.3.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold out a holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The sale prices were between $20.34 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.14.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $85.22 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $98.6.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold out a holding in Belden Inc. The sale prices were between $40.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $45.46.