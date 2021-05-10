Logo
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC Buys Centene Corp, Danaher Corp, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Co, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Integral Health Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Centene Corp, Danaher Corp, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Merck Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Co, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Nevro Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integral Health Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Integral Health Asset Management, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Integral Health Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integral+health+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Integral Health Asset Management, LLC
  1. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 345,000 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
  2. Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 700,000 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  3. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 210,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
  4. Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 345,000 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
  5. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 170,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.33%
New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $259.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.862500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $280.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $412.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cytokinetics Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $129.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 232.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 100,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 117,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $87.5, with an estimated average price of $81.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Integral Health Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider