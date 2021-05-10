Integral Health Asset Management, LLC Buys Centene Corp, Danaher Corp, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Co, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

- New Purchases: CNC, DHR, ZBH, MRK, LH, TFX, EXEL, NSTG, BCRX, HZNP, ACCD, FATE, BMY, AMRN, VRTX, PODD, THC, AXNX, ALLO, RLAY, CERC, ZNTL, KDMN, RARE, MSON, MGTA, ARDX, TVTX, KZR,
- Added Positions: NTLA, CYTK, ALNY, PTCT, BPMC, MGNX, AERI, DNLI, MRTX, ZLAB, MDT, ACHC, GMED, NVST, PNTG, REPL, INSM, ARNA, MYOV,
- Reduced Positions: NVRO, CVS, CRL, SAGE, ANTM, BDX, BMRN, LHCG, SWAV, PKI, ALEC, CCXI, AGIO, KURA, NTRA, MCK, KPTI, RETA,
- Sold Out: ABT, LLY, GWPH, ABBV, ABC, EHC, AVTR, JNJ, GH, ARWR, HCA, BIIB, KNSA, EHTH, PGNY, BHVN, DTIL, LXRX, ITCI,
- Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 345,000 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
- Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 700,000 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
- Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 210,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
- Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 345,000 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 170,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.33%
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $259.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.862500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $280.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $412.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cytokinetics Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $129.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 232.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 100,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 117,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $87.5, with an estimated average price of $81.98.
