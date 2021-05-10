University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.. Also check out:
1. University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. keeps buying
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 567,297 shares, 48.48% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 270,153 shares, 25.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.17%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 91,727 shares, 25.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.73%
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 16,169 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.
