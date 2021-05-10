First Long Island Investors, LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Unilever PLC, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: USB, JPM, SCHW, BIIB,
- Added Positions: DG, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, ADBE, PYPL, GOOGL, WSM, GOOG, MCD, V, SBUX, ISRG, AMZN, ZTS, NVDA, DIS, TFC, ABBV, PM, CMCSA, LOW, TD, TXN, MA, HD, BLK, UPS, FAST, ITW, LMT, PEP,
- Sold Out: UL, XLNX,
For the details of First Long Island Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+long+island+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Long Island Investors, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 239,529 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.27%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 273,981 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 131,717 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 377,956 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 828,074 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $62.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 604,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 113,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 169,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $275.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 120.79%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $221.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 44,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
First Long Island Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
First Long Island Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Long Island Investors, LLC. Also check out:
1. First Long Island Investors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Long Island Investors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Long Island Investors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Long Island Investors, LLC keeps buying