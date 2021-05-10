First Long Island Investors, LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Unilever PLC, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: USB, JPM, SCHW, BIIB,

USB, JPM, SCHW, BIIB, Added Positions: DG, QCOM,

DG, QCOM, Reduced Positions: MSFT, ADBE, PYPL, GOOGL, WSM, GOOG, MCD, V, SBUX, ISRG, AMZN, ZTS, NVDA, DIS, TFC, ABBV, PM, CMCSA, LOW, TD, TXN, MA, HD, BLK, UPS, FAST, ITW, LMT, PEP,

MSFT, ADBE, PYPL, GOOGL, WSM, GOOG, MCD, V, SBUX, ISRG, AMZN, ZTS, NVDA, DIS, TFC, ABBV, PM, CMCSA, LOW, TD, TXN, MA, HD, BLK, UPS, FAST, ITW, LMT, PEP, Sold Out: UL, XLNX,

Jericho, NY, based Investment company First Long Island Investors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys U.S. Bancorp, JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab Corp, Dollar General Corp, Biogen Inc, sells Unilever PLC, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Long Island Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, First Long Island Investors, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Long Island Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+long+island+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 239,529 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.27% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 273,981 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 131,717 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 377,956 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 828,074 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $62.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 604,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 113,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 169,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $275.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 120.79%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $221.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 44,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Long Island Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

First Long Island Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.