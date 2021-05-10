Kellner Capital, LLC Buys IHS Markit, TCF Financial Corp, CIT Group Inc, Sells Tiffany, National General Holdings Corp,

New Purchases: TCF, HMSY, FPRX, MIK, GWPH, PRSP, FLIR, BPFH, COHR, GRA, BPY, AT, CHNG, GNMK, STAY, PS, FRTA,

TCF, HMSY, FPRX, MIK, GWPH, PRSP, FLIR, BPFH, COHR, GRA, BPY, AT, CHNG, GNMK, STAY, PS, FRTA, Added Positions: INFO, CIT, RP, ALXN, WORK, VAR, WDR, IPHI, MXIM, CLGX, EIGI, XLNX, WTRE, WLTW,

INFO, CIT, RP, ALXN, WORK, VAR, WDR, IPHI, MXIM, CLGX, EIGI, XLNX, WTRE, WLTW, Reduced Positions: SOGO,

SOGO, Sold Out: TIF, NGHC, CXO, BMCH, SINA, EV, EIDX, RESI, UROV, VRTU, FIT, PE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Kellner Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, TCF Financial Corp, CIT Group Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, RealPage Inc, sells Tiffany, National General Holdings Corp, , BMC Stock Holdings Inc, SINA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kellner Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kellner Capital, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 349,600 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.27% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 97,745 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% RealPage Inc (RP) - 234,100 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.35% Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 103,933 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.71% CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 308,429 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1722.11%

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in TCF Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 323,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 297,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 226,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 277,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 168,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 162.27%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 349,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 1722.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 308,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 107.35%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 234,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 242.62%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $171.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 92,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 105.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 363,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 64.71%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 103,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.