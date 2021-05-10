Logo
Kellner Capital, LLC Buys IHS Markit, TCF Financial Corp, CIT Group Inc, Sells Tiffany, National General Holdings Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Kellner Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, TCF Financial Corp, CIT Group Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, RealPage Inc, sells Tiffany, National General Holdings Corp, , BMC Stock Holdings Inc, SINA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kellner Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kellner Capital, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kellner Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kellner+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kellner Capital, LLC
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 349,600 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.27%
  2. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 97,745 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  3. RealPage Inc (RP) - 234,100 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.35%
  4. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 103,933 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.71%
  5. CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 308,429 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1722.11%
New Purchase: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in TCF Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 323,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 297,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 226,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 277,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Kellner Capital, LLC initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 168,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 162.27%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 349,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CIT Group Inc (CIT)

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 1722.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 308,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 107.35%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 234,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 242.62%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $171.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 92,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 105.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 363,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Kellner Capital, LLC added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 64.71%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 103,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Kellner Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.



