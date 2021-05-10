CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys HDFC Bank, NICE, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Prologis Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Merck Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys HDFC Bank, NICE, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Prologis Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CCLA Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys HDFC Bank, NICE, Union Pacific Corp, Broadcom Inc, Autohome Inc, sells Prologis Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Xylem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CCLA Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, CCLA Investment Management Ltd owns 69 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CCLA Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccla+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CCLA Investment Management Ltd
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 103,506 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 736,278 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 741,091 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.51%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 396,825 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.40%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,523,053 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.08%
New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,270,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 406,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $229.867400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 391,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 757,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 140,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1756.05%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 180,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 67.40%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $373.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 396,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 53.51%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 741,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 63.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,054,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2340.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 103,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,523,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.



Here is the complete portfolio of CCLA Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. CCLA Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. CCLA Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CCLA Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CCLA Investment Management Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider