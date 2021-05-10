CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys HDFC Bank, NICE, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Prologis Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: HDB, NICE, UNP, ATHM, TSM,

Investment company CCLA Investment Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys HDFC Bank, NICE, Union Pacific Corp, Broadcom Inc, Autohome Inc, sells Prologis Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Xylem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CCLA Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, CCLA Investment Management Ltd owns 69 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 103,506 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 736,278 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07% Visa Inc (V) - 741,091 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.51% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 396,825 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.40% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,523,053 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.08%

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,270,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 406,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $229.867400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 391,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 757,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 140,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1756.05%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 180,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 67.40%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $373.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 396,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 53.51%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 741,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 63.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,054,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2340.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 103,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,523,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.