Value Holdings Management Co. Llc Buys MKS Instruments Inc, Global Payments Inc, Rollins Inc, Sells Teradata Corp, Maximus Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Value Holdings Management Co. Llc (Current Portfolio) buys MKS Instruments Inc, Global Payments Inc, Rollins Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Thor Industries Inc, sells Teradata Corp, Maximus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Holdings Management Co. Llc. As of 2021Q1, Value Holdings Management Co. Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALUE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT CO. LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/value+holdings+management+co.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VALUE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT CO. LLC
  1. MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 315,714 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.34%
  2. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 199,412 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.53%
  3. Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 258,465 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.57%
  4. Rollins Inc (ROL) - 963,670 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.20%
  5. Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 195,484 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.57%
New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $80.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $177.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 315,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $200.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 199,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 963,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 258,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 38.57%. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.538000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 195,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in EMCOR Group Inc by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $126.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 179,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78.



