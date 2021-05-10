Value Holdings Management Co. Llc Buys MKS Instruments Inc, Global Payments Inc, Rollins Inc, Sells Teradata Corp, Maximus Inc

New Purchases: LITE,

Investment company Value Holdings Management Co. Llc Current Portfolio ) buys MKS Instruments Inc, Global Payments Inc, Rollins Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Thor Industries Inc, sells Teradata Corp, Maximus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Holdings Management Co. Llc. As of 2021Q1, Value Holdings Management Co. Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $80.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $177.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 315,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $200.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 199,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 963,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 258,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 38.57%. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.538000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 195,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in EMCOR Group Inc by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $126.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 179,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78.