Value Holdings Management Co. Llc Buys MKS Instruments Inc, Global Payments Inc, Rollins Inc, Sells Teradata Corp, Maximus Inc

- New Purchases: LITE,
- Added Positions: MKSI, GPN, ROL, TTEK, THO, EME, NSP, WAB, COHR, MTDR, PRIM, CSGS, ONTO, VMI, PXD, CUB, MSM, AIT, EOG, XEC, LCII, CE, CR, DOX, XRX, CBT, ACIW, HURC, KLIC, CW, IIIN, GRA, VSH, PHM, PH, SSD, COG, NTAP, KBR, JNPR, WIRE, FFIV, AYI, KFY, HEI, SCSC, DLB, DVN, HAYN, HFC, PAYX, VPG, MLR, HXL, CVI, PNR,
- Reduced Positions: TDC, RL,
- Sold Out: MMS,
- MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 315,714 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.34%
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 199,412 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.53%
- Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 258,465 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.57%
- Rollins Inc (ROL) - 963,670 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.20%
- Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 195,484 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.57%
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $80.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $177.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 315,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $200.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 199,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 963,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 258,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 38.57%. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.538000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 195,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in EMCOR Group Inc by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $126.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 179,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78.
