Sector Gamma As Buys Pfizer Inc, Baxter International Inc, Centene Corp, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

- New Purchases: BAX, BMRN, BNTX, UHS, REGN, CVAC,
- Added Positions: PFE, CNC, IONS, ALNY, ANTM, BRKR, CAH, NUVA, ELAN, PRGO, BMY, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: ALXN, BSX, GILD, MRK, HCA, LH, BDX, BIIB, LIVN, PKI, BIO, INCY, MDT, JNJ, RIGL,
- Sold Out: ABT, NVAX,
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,365,763 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.22%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 678,633 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 506,176 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46%
- Incyte Corp (INCY) - 341,051 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 229,323 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 206,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 91,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Sector Gamma As initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $196.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $504.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CureVac NV (CVAC)
Sector Gamma As initiated holding in CureVac NV. The purchase prices were between $79.79 and $126.29, with an estimated average price of $97.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 130.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.204400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 1,365,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Centene Corp by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 348,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 454,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $129.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 59,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.519900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 204,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.
