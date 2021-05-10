Sector Gamma As Buys Pfizer Inc, Baxter International Inc, Centene Corp, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

New Purchases: BAX, BMRN, BNTX, UHS, REGN, CVAC,

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Sector Gamma As Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Baxter International Inc, Centene Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sector Gamma As. As of 2021Q1, Sector Gamma As owns 33 stocks with a total value of $546 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,365,763 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.22% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 678,633 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 506,176 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46% Incyte Corp (INCY) - 341,051 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 229,323 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 206,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 91,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $196.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $504.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in CureVac NV. The purchase prices were between $79.79 and $126.29, with an estimated average price of $97.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 130.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.204400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 1,365,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Centene Corp by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 348,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 454,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $129.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 59,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.519900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 204,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.