Sector Gamma As Buys Pfizer Inc, Baxter International Inc, Centene Corp, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Sector Gamma As (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Baxter International Inc, Centene Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sector Gamma As. As of 2021Q1, Sector Gamma As owns 33 stocks with a total value of $546 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SECTOR GAMMA AS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sector+gamma+as/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SECTOR GAMMA AS
  1. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,365,763 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.22%
  2. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 678,633 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 506,176 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46%
  4. Incyte Corp (INCY) - 341,051 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 229,323 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 206,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 91,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $196.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $504.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CureVac NV (CVAC)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in CureVac NV. The purchase prices were between $79.79 and $126.29, with an estimated average price of $97.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 130.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.204400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 1,365,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Centene Corp by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 348,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 454,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 101.89%. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $129.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 59,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.519900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 204,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.



