Hosking Partners LLP Buys Rackspace Technology Inc, MBIA Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Vista Outdoor Inc, Lowe's Inc, Baidu Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hosking Partners LLP Buys Rackspace Technology Inc, MBIA Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Vista Outdoor Inc, Lowe's Inc, Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hosking Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Rackspace Technology Inc, MBIA Inc, Intel Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Vista Outdoor Inc, Lowe's Inc, Baidu Inc, Warrior Met Coal Inc, Scorpio Tankers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hosking Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Hosking Partners LLP owns 160 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hosking Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hosking+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hosking Partners LLP
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 6,223,368 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,583 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 74,574 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,833,605 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,171,128 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.71%
New Purchase: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 518,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $148.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 92,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MBIA Inc (MBI)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in MBIA Inc by 40.21%. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,944,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 311,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 173,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Loews Corp (L)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Loews Corp by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $52.86, with an estimated average price of $48.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 191,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $24.19 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.11.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hosking Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. Hosking Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hosking Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hosking Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hosking Partners LLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider