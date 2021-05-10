Hosking Partners LLP Buys Rackspace Technology Inc, MBIA Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Vista Outdoor Inc, Lowe's Inc, Baidu Inc

New Purchases: RXT, FNV, WPM,

Investment company Hosking Partners LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Rackspace Technology Inc, MBIA Inc, Intel Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Vista Outdoor Inc, Lowe's Inc, Baidu Inc, Warrior Met Coal Inc, Scorpio Tankers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hosking Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Hosking Partners LLP owns 160 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 6,223,368 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,583 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 74,574 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,833,605 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,171,128 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.71%

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 518,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $148.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 92,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in MBIA Inc by 40.21%. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,944,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 311,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 173,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Loews Corp by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $52.86, with an estimated average price of $48.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 191,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $24.19 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.11.

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.