Shell Asset Management Co Buys Cerner Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Tesla Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

The Hague, P7, based Investment company Shell Asset Management Co Current Portfolio ) buys Cerner Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Fastenal Co, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Tesla Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shell Asset Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Shell Asset Management Co owns 1444 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,025,973 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,805,337 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 52,582 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 654,954 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Facebook Inc (FB) - 272,079 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 149,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $120.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $109.6, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $113.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $4.69, with an estimated average price of $3.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.670100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $30.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Niu Technologies. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 702.73%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 412,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 202.78%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 481,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 96.86%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 78,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 212.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 346,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 79.94%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $221.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 116,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 102.55%. The purchase prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $120.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 188,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.76.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99.