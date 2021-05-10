Shell Asset Management Co Buys Cerner Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Tesla Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: AMWL, FUTU, HRI, WD5A, SBNY, XPER, ACIW, ZION, BGCP, CSWI, KOP, CPRX, CAI, NVTA, APPS, SPPI, XENE, DNOW, JKS, USCR, MGNI, PCTY, DOOR, RDUS, DRNA, SGMO, ASTE, ACLS, LUMN, QFIN, NIU, DY, GPS, GRC, TRTN, LMNX, SMG, FRTA, JELD, OLN, PLUG, OCUL, AMG, QTWO, ABNB, LI, BILL, MEDP, GMS, SYNH, ACA, ICHR, COLL, LX, VHC, APOG, OZK, BDSI, ANIP, CREE, DVN, DRRX, NPO, GFF, AEGN, IIIN, VXRT, NOV, CBAY, TXT, VECO, NEO, PRIM, WFG, FPR, NX, MYRG, CDNA, PCRX, MX, NSTG, PGEN,
- Added Positions: CERN, SCHW, COST, FAST, EXPD, DG, TXN, TMO, MMM, BDX, PYPL, BRK.B, AWK, REGI, DE, NVDA, ABT, TTWO, ADBE, CNI, BKNG, GOOG, CLX, INTU, MXIM, AMZN, AMGN, BMY, ED, BGNE, NTES, FB, ICE, JPM, KR, WEC, BR, PGR, XLNX, ABC, CSGP, GOOGL, ROP, TRI, CMG, MA, MASI, ACGL, DPZ, TREX, AMT, BAM, CHRW, CSCO, JNPR, MMC, ES, LBRDK, BAX, CMS, INGR, JNJ, WST, EBAY, TDG, ALLY, AKAM, CBRE, CL, IEX, KNX, LB, PKG, KKR, FRC, NOW, CDW, DOCU, ATVI, AMP, AMAT, ATO, CAT, DLR, FDX, IFF, ISRG, IONS, SPGI, NVR, NFLX, TSCO, GWW, WAT, ZTS, CFG, OTIS, BCE, BA, GIB, CCL, FIS, INFO, LOW, PRU, UNP, X, RTX, ACM, MRC, ABBV, NWSA, NXE, VEEV, ATHM, KEYS, HPE, TWLO, NIO, DELL, FOX, A, ALG, ALGN, ANIK, ANSS, MTOR, ADSK, AVY, TFC, BAC, BMO, CSX, CP, COF, LNG, CVX, CI, COP, BAP, CMI, EW, EFX, EQIX, EXEL, GE, GPN, GBX, PEAK, HUN, IRM, KEY, KGC, LRCX, MTB, MKSI, MGA, MTW, MCK, MTD, MU, MCO, NOC, OSK, PNC, PH, SIVB, SHW, LUV, STN, STRL, SLF, SU, TEX, TTEK, TYL, USB, UPS, UTHR, WBA, OC, DAL, MELI, MSCI, AMPH, CHTR, IRWD, TVTX, GM, XYL, EPAM, ENTA, VOYA, ARMK, SAGE, CHRS, MOMO, QSR, ARNC, ALNY, HES, IVZ, AVB, BECN, BSX, BG, KMX, CE, CHD, DRI, ENB, WIRE, ERF, EXAS, FFIV, BEN, FCX, MNST, HIG, HAS, HRL, IAG, IDXX, ILMN, IPG, TRQ, JKHY, K, LKQ, TGTX, MTZ, MEOH, MBT, NWL, NSC, NUE, ON, OXY, TPC, NTR, PBH, RJF, REG, RHI, RCI, POOL, SLG, SA, SEE, SYY, TGT, TAC, UDR, VFC, MTN, VTR, VMC, WDC, ZBRA, OPK, VNDA, HBM, AUPH, CPG, CIXX, AG, FSM, TFII, LAC, ABST, LEA, CVE, HTHT, KMI, MOS, SXC, GWRE, PBYI, ENPH, SUPN, YY, BLUE, DOOO, XNCR, RARE, EGRX, OR, ACB, LBRDA, PRAH, QRVO, ETSY, BPMC, FSV, TRU, TDOC, NTRA, SILV, VYGR, SQ, CRON, COUP, AA, GOOS, ROKU, DBX, BILI, IQ, AMRX, MRNA, TME, DOW, UBER, WORK, NET, DCBO, BIPC,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, TSLA, VZ, PG, CMCSA, MCD, WM, HSY, KO, V, PAYX, APH, DUK, PSA, ALL, T, HON, AAPL, DHR, ORCL, TJX, NEE, UNH, FISV, MSI, REGN, BABA, CCI, D, RSG, SO, SBUX, ANTM, PM, AEP, RE, RNR, TRV, DFS, AFL, AEM, CME, LLY, GS, HUM, MKC, VTRS, AJG, ADP, GOLD, ECL, HD, MRK, MET, SYK, VRTX, EQH, AIG, BIDU, BLK, EQR, INTC, MDLZ, PFG, WU, AXP, BRO, CTXS, COO, CPRT, EA, XOM, GILD, MSFT, RY, WPM, SYF, PDD, AZO, CVS, COG, CCJ, CTSH, DTE, DLTR, DD, EXR, LHX, HSIC, KMB, PEG, DGX, RMD, SJR, UGI, EVRG, YUM, CBOE, BAH, BKI, MO, AEE, NLY, BNS, BMRN, CPB, DAR, DRE, EOG, ERIE, EXC, GIS, IBM, ITW, INCY, SJM, KSU, LMT, MLM, NEM, NKE, CRM, SRE, TD, TRP, VRSN, DIS, LDOS, FIVN, INVH, ZM, SRPT, AMD, CDNS, CM, BVN, EIX, FDS, FICO, HPQ, MSTR, MAA, NTAP, NBIX, NDSN, ORLY, OMC, PKI, PFE, RPM, TDY, TRMB, WPC, WY, IRBT, TMUS, LULU, ULTA, FNV, AGNC, RGA, KL, DQ, TAL, VNET, SPLK, PANW, TTD, KBA, ACAD, PLD, APD, ALXN, LNT, ADI, WTRG, BLDP, BK, BIO, BIIB, CAE, CF, CNC, CNP, CRL, CTAS, CAG, DXCM, EMR, ELS, GD, GPC, HALO, HBAN, IP, MFC, MKL, MRVL, MS, NDAQ, OKE, PTC, PNW, PXD, QCOM, O, RBA, ROL, ROST, SLB, SWK, STT, SUI, TU, URI, XEL, HEI.A, FTS, AQN, KDP, AVGO, VRSK, GNRC, FLT, HCA, PSX, PTCT, RNG, TWTR, PAYC, AXTA, GDDY, SHOP, YUMC, GDS, LW, SNAP, OKTA, MDB, VICI, CARR, CNXC, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, ALB, ARE, UHAL, AME, AIZ, BMI, BBY, BHC, BXP, BF.B, VIAC, CPT, CNQ, CAH, CINF, CGNX, GLW, CCK, DISCA, DOV, ETR, ESS, EL, EXPE, FMC, FNF, FITB, FE, F, IT, HAL, WELL, HEI, HOLX, HST, INO, JBHT, J, KLAC, LH, LVS, LII, LNC, LYV, MKTX, MAR, MAS, MCHP, NI, NVAX, OGE, ODFL, OTEX, OSTK, PCAR, PCG, PPL, RF, WRK, SBAC, SGEN, XPO, SWIR, SSRM, SIRI, SNA, NLOK, SNPS, TROW, TFX, GL, TSN, UHS, VLO, VAR, WRB, WAB, WHR, AUY, ZBH, L, CODI, TECK, PODD, BX, VMW, VET, DISCK, FTNT, SSNC, MPC, ZG, FBHS, VIPS, AMBA, WDAY, RH, IQV, XLRN, BURL, RMAX, VCYT, DRTT, WB, ZEN, ANET, FWONK, W, TLRY, TLRY, BZUN, CABO, KHC, GBT, Z, LSXMA, FTV, CVNA, BHVN, IR, ATUS, ZS, ELAN, FOXA, PINS, AVTR, CTVA, GOTU, CRWD, CHWY, DT, PTON, IAC, XPEV, KSA,
- Sold Out: TIF, VG, EAF, TTC, CSL, EV, WMS, AGIO, SLAB, SPR, AIR, MRTX, IOVA, BWXT, THR, FOLD, CARA, TRUP, FGEN, AYX, WH, ADPT, CGNT, CGNT, MYGN, LGND, INSM, LECO, HXL, KOF, MRCY, ARNA, RIGL, PEI, ROLL, GME, LSXMK, PTGX, CTO, RGNX, MCRB, FNB, ZYME, BY, ISEE, VRT, ALEC, TCRR, MORF, AGEN, AAN, AIV, HRTX, CXO, SINA, PFS, TGI, WSBC, ALTO, NKTR, BTEGF, ALBO, GLRE, GNW, OSB, HI, IVR, ICPT, EPZM, GVA, AMC, GERN, BLBD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Shell Asset Management Co
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,025,973 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,805,337 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 52,582 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 654,954 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 272,079 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%
Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 149,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $120.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)
Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $109.6, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $113.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)
Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $4.69, with an estimated average price of $3.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.670100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)
Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $30.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Niu Technologies (NIU)
Shell Asset Management Co initiated holding in Niu Technologies. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 702.73%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 412,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 202.78%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 481,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 96.86%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 78,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 212.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 346,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 79.94%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $221.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 116,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Shell Asset Management Co added to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 102.55%. The purchase prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $120.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 188,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06.Sold Out: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.56.Sold Out: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)
Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.76.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)
Shell Asset Management Co sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99.
