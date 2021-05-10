Rafferty Asset Management, LLC Buys A10 Networks Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, IHS Markit, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

- New Purchases: HGEN, CRIS, ALT, TRMB, FPRX, OCGN, DMTK, ZS, SRRK, JG, STRO, EBC, APD, COF, TPR, DRI, DDS, E, EGBN, FBNC, HTLF, LKQ, MGM, NBTB, OCFC, PVH, RCL, SASR, TBBK, WHR, WYNN, AVXL, CUBI, PRTA, NCLH, CMRX, NLTX, ALDX, SYF, SPRO, BE, STOK, PASG, ORIC, RNA, KYMR, PMVP, PRLD, ASO, STTK, PRAX, LESL, CERE, UPST, SRCE, CRMT, AIRC, CAL, BMTC, BKE, CAC, CNOB, CPF, CTRN, CHCO, CUZ, XRAY, DRH, DOV, EGP, DISH, EFSC, ETH, BUSE, THFF, FR, BANC, FFIC, FCX, RHP, GCO, HAFC, HR, HTBK, HFWA, HIW, IEX, IBCP, IMKTA, J, LBAI, LXP, NLS, ODFL, OFG, PFBC, PSMT, QCRH, PWR, RYN, WRK, STBA, SAP, DHC, SCVL, SNA, SBSI, SHO, SYY, TMP, TCBK, UVSP, VFC, WAB, DIS, WASH, WMK, YUM, ZUMZ, CMG, TXMD, LQDT, DEI, TA, LRN, TRNO, GNRC, HPP, LYB, COR, HHC, SBRA, STAG, MSBI, VER, RCEL, RPAI, FRG, SRC, NBHC, NCBS, TSC, DOC, QTS, ALLE, HLT, QUOT, PCTY, LE, FIVN, FFWM, KALV, UNIT, APLE, GKOS, ABTX, MGP, HONE, BL, IIPR, PK, IR, PLAN, DOW, RVLV, BCEL, WIMI, FREQ, BILL, SNOW, SFT, DASH,
- Added Positions: ATEN, TXN, QCOM, NVDA, AVGO, INTC, IWM, XOP, NXPI, IVV, AMD, FXI, ASML, KLAC, ADI, LRCX, MCHP, AMAT, TSM, MRVL, MU, XLNX, SWKS, BRK.B, JPM, QRVO, TER, BAC, MVIS, MPWR, ON, ENTG, VUZI, EWZ, ABT, CREE, C, MKSI, WFC, IPHI, KWEB, MS, SLAB, EWY, TFC, BLK, GS, PNC, XONE, IJH, BRKS, CCMP, FCEL, LSCC, SCHW, CVX, SPGI, PLUG, TCF, USB, WAL, VIR, SI, CB, AMZN, BLDP, CME, EWBC, FITB, ICE, MMC, PBCT, PXD, STL, RF, IRBT, FRC, XNET, FATE, CFG, AIG, AMSC, AON, OZK, BA, CMA, CBSH, CFR, FFIV, FCNCA, FHN, HBAN, INO, ISBC, JNPR, KEY, MTB, MET, MCO, NTCT, BPOP, PGR, PRU, RDWR, SIVB, SBNY, SNV, WBS, ZION, AVAV, GLUU, ZNGA, YELP, AMBA, BLUE, WIX, QURE, VRNS, ADVM, ADAP, NNDM, SPCE, MDB, FIXX, VNE, TENB, ORTX, LYFT, ACAD, HRTX, SRPT, VCEL, AXDX, AFL, ALL, AMP, ABCB, AMGN, CLDX, BOKF, BOH, BK, BIIB, CVM, DVN, EOG, EXAS, FNB, FBP, PACW, IMMR, IMGN, INCY, MNKD, MRCY, MYGN, VHC, PNFP, PB, REGN, SGMO, SLB, SGEN, RBBN, TRV, STT, TROW, UMPQ, UCBI, VLY, VRTX, WLTW, WTFC, MDGL, FOLD, DFS, MSCI, MRTX, ERII, WKHS, IOVA, CIT, IRWD, KKR, TVTX, MPC, CLVS, ENPH, PSX, ICPT, ABBV, ARCT, EPZM, PGEN, MGNX, VCYT, KPTI, XNCR, DRNA, RARE, SNDX, ATRA, VKTX, CHRS, FGEN, RCKT, NVTA, MCRB, KURA, RGNX, EDIT, NTLA, KDMN, CADE, GTHX, ATNX, MRSN, DCPH, RYTM, DNLI, RCUS, TBIO, CNST, ALLK, REPL, YMAB, TCRR, DTIL, ZM, WORK, IMVT, IGMS, SWTX, OCFT, BDTX, RVMD, ZNTL, FMTX, RLAY, GDXJ, PLD, AAP, HTH, AKAM, ALXN, ALKS, Y, ALNY, HES, AFG, AMT, IVZ, ANIK, NLY, AGEN, APA, ACGL, ARNA, ARWR, AJG, ABG, ASB, AIZ, AN, AZO, ADSK, BANF, BXS, BANR, BHLB, BBY, BCRX, BMRN, BPFH, BRKL, BRO, BLDR, CVBF, KMX, CCL, CASY, CAT, CATY, CINF, COLB, CBU, COST, CCI, CYTK, DE, DKS, DVAX, EQIX, RE, EXEL, FDS, FNF, FCF, FFBC, FFIN, FRME, FMBI, BEN, FULT, GPS, GERN, GILD, GBCI, HAL, HALO, HWC, LHX, HIG, WELL, HIBB, HFC, HON, INDB, INSM, IBOC, IONS, KIM, KR, LKFN, LGND, LB, LNC, TGTX, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MCD, VXRT, HOPE, NDAQ, NFLX, NBIX, NKE, NTRS, NOC, NVAX, OXY, ODP, ONB, OKE, PPBI, PRK, PH, LIN, PFG, RJF, RNR, RNST, RIGL, ROP, SSB, SBCF, SFNC, SPG, SPPI, STMP, SWK, TJX, TCBI, GL, TSCO, TRMK, UMBF, AUB, UNP, UBSI, UPS, URI, RTX, UTHR, UNH, UHS, UNM, VLO, VTR, WRB, WMT, WSBC, WABC, WY, WMB, OPK, L, VBIV, TDG, VNDA, HOMB, ZIOP, CPRX, EBS, BR, ALBO, ULTA, ATHX, SRNE, AGNC, RGA, BLNK, CDNA, CCXI, VRSK, DG, FIBK, CBOE, TSLA, LPLA, BKU, KMI, APO, APTV, RDUS, PBYI, FB, FANG, ENTA, IBTX, PTCT, ESPR, AGIO, SFM, MUSA, XLRN, ISEE, VEEV, AAL, ALLY, EGRX, FLXN, AKBA, PAYC, SFBS, ARDX, SAGE, VBTX, GWB, TBK, BPMC, NTRA, OOMA, LOB, GBT, CTMX, FHB, PTGX, FBK, COUP, ANAB, BHVN, BKR, KRYS, APLS, BTAI, DOCU, EQH, KNSA, AVRO, BJ, KOD, ALLO, TWST, MRNA, GOSS, ALEC, TPTX, CRTX, AKRO, GO, BBIO, KRTX, DDOG, PTON, ARQT, BEAM, KROS, VRM, PCVX, ACI, LMND, NKTX, FLWS, MMM, ANF, ABMD, AYI, AMG, A, ALK, ARE, ALGN, ACC, AEO, AXP, ANAT, ABC, AME, AGO, AVB, AXS, BAX, BDX, BIG, BIO, BXP, BSX, BMY, CBRE, CNA, CSX, CVS, COG, CPT, CAH, PRDO, CNC, CERN, PLCE, CIEN, CI, CTAS, CTXS, NNN, DXC, COP, COO, CPRT, CACC, CMI, DBI, DHR, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, DRE, ETN, EW, EA, LLY, EME, EMR, EFX, ELS, EQR, ERIE, ESS, EXPE, EXR, FAST, FDX, FRT, M, FL, F, GE, GIL, GPI, GES, THG, PEAK, HOLX, HD, HST, HUM, MTCH, ITW, TT, ISRG, IRM, JNJ, JCI, JLL, KRC, KSS, LH, LAMR, LAZ, LEG, JEF, LAD, MTG, HZO, MCK, MPW, MDT, MRK, MCY, MTD, MAA, MNRO, MORN, VTRS, NOV, NYCB, JWN, NSC, INSG, ORLY, ORI, OHI, OSTK, PEP, PKI, PETS, PFE, PSA, DGX, O, REG, RCII, RSG, RMD, RAD, ROK, ROST, SBAC, SEIC, SLM, SIG, SAH, LUV, LSI, SBUX, STE, STRA, SYK, SUI, TTWO, TGT, TDY, TFX, TS, TXT, TMO, CUBE, UAL, PAG, UDR, KMPR, URBN, VAR, VRSN, VNO, WPC, GWW, WM, WAT, ANTM, WST, WDC, WTM, ZBH, EBAY, QRTEA, EVR, EDU, EHTH, SBH, PRTS, TMUS, TFSL, DAL, IBKR, LULU, MELI, MAXR, TREE, LOPE, STWD, CLNY, PRI, FAF, TAL, GM, HCA, GRPN, XYL, SPLK, CG, HTA, FIVE, SSTK, WDAY, CONE, ZTS, VOYA, IQV, NRZ, REXR, AMH, BURL, TWTR, OMF, GLPI, COMM, BRX, ESNT, CHGG, SC, GOOG, MGNI, GRUB, SPWH, ARES, ANET, MIK, BABA, W, BOOT, STOR, BOX, GDDY, ETSY, PRTY, VIRT, TDOC, OLLI, Z, FTV, CWH, ATH, HWM, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, CVNA, CLDR, BHF, RDFN, EYE, VICI, SFIX, CUE, PAGS, COLD, DBX, SMAR, PDD, TW, PINS, FSLY, CHWY, REAL, SDC, PING, CARR, OTIS, GOCO, RKT, EWW,
- Reduced Positions: GDX, TLT, AAPL, MSFT, INFO, BOTZ, HYG, JNK, IWF, INDA, DHI, ASHR, RSX, LEN, PLT, NVR, EGHT, PHM, MA, V, TWLO, ACN, CSCO, XOM, NTAP, ORCL, TOL, XRX, LDOS, PANW, FEYE, BLD, PYPL, HPE, AVYA, CRWD, IAU, VGK, ADBE, AMX, ADP, BIDU, FIS, TCOM, FISV, GOOGL, HPQ, IBM, ILMN, KBH, LII, LMT, LOW, MDC, MAR, MAS, MTH, MHK, NTES, PG, PRGS, TREX, WBA, WSO, VG, OC, KDP, FTNT, FBHS, TPH, TMHC, CDW, LGIH, IBP, UPLD, KHC, FND, FOXA, FOX, IEF, IWD, AIR, AES, ATVI, MATX, LNT, AEE, AEP, AMWD, APH, ATO, BECN, BZH, CMS, CDNS, CVCO, CAR, CNP, CTSH, CMCSA, ED, GLW, CW, DTE, D, DUK, EXP, ECL, EIX, ENDP, ETR, EXC, FLIR, NEE, FE, GME, IT, GD, GPN, MNST, HXL, IDXX, INTU, JBHT, JKHY, JBLU, JW.A, KSU, KEX, MDLZ, LSTR, LPX, MHO, MXIM, MOG.A, MSI, NPK, ES, PCAR, PPL, PAYX, PRGO, BKNG, PEG, R, SLG, STX, SRE, SHW, SSD, SKY, SWBI, SO, NLOK, SNPS, TYL, UFPI, EVRG, WEC, XEL, ZBRA, LEN.B, PGTI, WU, SPR, IPGP, JAZZ, GRBK, TEL, VMW, AWK, LL, NX, BWXT, FLT, PCRX, DOOR, HZNP, PFPT, YY, RNG, TWOU, WB, JD, CCS, CTLT, KEYS, NVCR, TEAM, RETA, NTNX, JELD, ELAN, ARVN, PAE, ONEM, RPRX, AZEK,
- Sold Out: ESTC, CXO, CBB, EV, FTI, VNT, NK, FIT, CRDF, PTC, BDSI, VIE, JMIA, CORT, AMRX, IQ, AXSM, NKTR, WWE, RVNC, CBAY, ITCI, 50AA, ZGNX, TNAV, PNW, BEAT, TIF,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,569,438 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 5,238,566 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 14,113,952 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 4,734,397 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.26%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 1,596,773 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.57%
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Humanigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 207,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altimmune Inc (ALT)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 198,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $68.02, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.048000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 48,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $165.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aurora Mobile Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $8.13, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $2.861000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 567,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 188,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in A10 Networks Inc by 592.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 524,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 109.57%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,596,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 136.55%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,015,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 94.36%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $575.912000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 553,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 602,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 75.26%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,734,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (CXO)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.Sold Out: Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $15.3.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.Sold Out: NantKwest Inc (NK)
Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.
