Rafferty Asset Management, LLC Buys A10 Networks Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, IHS Markit, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Rafferty Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys A10 Networks Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Qualcomm Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Broadcom Inc, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, IHS Markit, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, GLOBAL X FDS during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Rafferty Asset Management, LLC owns 1147 stocks with a total value of $14.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rafferty Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rafferty+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rafferty Asset Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,569,438 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 5,238,566 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01%
  3. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 14,113,952 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 4,734,397 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.26%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 1,596,773 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.57%
New Purchase: Humanigen Inc (HGEN)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Humanigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 207,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altimmune Inc (ALT)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 198,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $68.02, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.048000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 48,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $165.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aurora Mobile Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $8.13, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $2.861000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 567,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 188,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in A10 Networks Inc by 592.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 524,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 109.57%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,596,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 136.55%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,015,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 94.36%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $575.912000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 553,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 602,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 75.26%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,734,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.

Sold Out: Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $15.3.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Sold Out: NantKwest Inc (NK)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Rafferty Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rafferty Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rafferty Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rafferty Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

