Winslow Asset Management Inc Buys Hawaiian Holdings Inc, International Business Machines Corp, BP PLC, Sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, United Natural Foods Inc, Fossil Group Inc

- New Purchases: HA, IBM, BP, BA,
- Added Positions: AEP, LIN, SLB, HPP, EOG, VRRM, SPG, UBER, WFC, SYK, DELL, JWN, STE, DE, ULTA, AMGN, CVX, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: AJRD, AAPL, TER, SCHW, BIO, SIVB, LULU, EL, PGR, PHM, LLY, DIS, THC, NDSN, T, CMCSA, HY, FOCS, SWKS, INTC, TTEK, AXP, LKQ, WY, KALU, MC, JNJ, GATX, L, ADP,
- Sold Out: UNFI, FOSL,
For the details of WINSLOW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winslow+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WINSLOW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 246,798 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.3%
- Teradyne Inc (TER) - 184,133 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
- PulteGroup Inc (PHM) - 390,347 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 39,593 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 61,939 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA)
Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $29.06, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $238.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)
Winslow Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85.Sold Out: Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)
Winslow Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Fossil Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.54 and $23.66, with an estimated average price of $14.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of WINSLOW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. WINSLOW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WINSLOW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WINSLOW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WINSLOW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying