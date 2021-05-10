Winslow Asset Management Inc Buys Hawaiian Holdings Inc, International Business Machines Corp, BP PLC, Sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, United Natural Foods Inc, Fossil Group Inc

New Purchases: HA, IBM, BP, BA,

HA, IBM, BP, BA, Added Positions: AEP, LIN, SLB, HPP, EOG, VRRM, SPG, UBER, WFC, SYK, DELL, JWN, STE, DE, ULTA, AMGN, CVX, BRK.B,

AEP, LIN, SLB, HPP, EOG, VRRM, SPG, UBER, WFC, SYK, DELL, JWN, STE, DE, ULTA, AMGN, CVX, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: AJRD, AAPL, TER, SCHW, BIO, SIVB, LULU, EL, PGR, PHM, LLY, DIS, THC, NDSN, T, CMCSA, HY, FOCS, SWKS, INTC, TTEK, AXP, LKQ, WY, KALU, MC, JNJ, GATX, L, ADP,

AJRD, AAPL, TER, SCHW, BIO, SIVB, LULU, EL, PGR, PHM, LLY, DIS, THC, NDSN, T, CMCSA, HY, FOCS, SWKS, INTC, TTEK, AXP, LKQ, WY, KALU, MC, JNJ, GATX, L, ADP, Sold Out: UNFI, FOSL,

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Winslow Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Hawaiian Holdings Inc, International Business Machines Corp, BP PLC, Boeing Co, sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, United Natural Foods Inc, Fossil Group Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winslow Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $491 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 246,798 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.3% Teradyne Inc (TER) - 184,133 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93% PulteGroup Inc (PHM) - 390,347 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 39,593 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8% Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 61,939 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%

Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $29.06, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $238.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Winslow Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Fossil Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.54 and $23.66, with an estimated average price of $14.02.