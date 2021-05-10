Logo
Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Logitech International SA, Sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, Intel Corp, First Hawaiian Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Geneva 73, V8, based Investment company Pictet North America Advisors SA (Current Portfolio) buys Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Logitech International SA, Micron Technology Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, Intel Corp, First Hawaiian Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, FLIR Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pictet North America Advisors SA. As of 2021Q1, Pictet North America Advisors SA owns 120 stocks with a total value of $788 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pictet North America Advisors SA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pictet+north+america+advisors+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pictet North America Advisors SA
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 571,640 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 382,835 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 196,093 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,567 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 132,429 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $718.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $222.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.766700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $271.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Weibo Corp (WB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $44.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 879.73%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 974,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,215,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 110.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $109.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 63,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 91,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.821800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 94,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The sale prices were between $23.25 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $26.84.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pictet North America Advisors SA. Also check out:

1. Pictet North America Advisors SA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pictet North America Advisors SA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pictet North America Advisors SA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pictet North America Advisors SA keeps buying
insider

insider