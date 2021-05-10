Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Logitech International SA, Sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, Intel Corp, First Hawaiian Inc

- New Purchases: EQIX, SE, VB, CI, HDB, WB,
- Added Positions: TEVA, EBND, LOGI, CWB, MU, VTI, PYPL, EWJ, ALC, CSCO, GDX, AWK, LDOS, MCD, MA, C, PEP, AMGN, AZN, ORCL, LYB, JPM, PM, XLV, EOG, INDA, BSX, GOLD, BABA, TSM, FIS, VWO, ISRG, DEO, DHR,
- Reduced Positions: OEF, GLD, INTC, EWL, SPY, FAST, DIS, GOOGL, AMZN, UNH, AAPL, FB, PFE, QQQ, EEM, VGK, ALGN, FXI, JNJ, HD, WM, ZTS, DIA, EWG, EXAS, EWT, EZU, ICE, CBRE, TMO, MDT, IDXX, XLK,
- Sold Out: FHB, VOO, FLIR, BIDU, F, FLT, KO, IVV,
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 571,640 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 382,835 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 196,093 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,567 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 132,429 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $718.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $222.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.766700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $271.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Weibo Corp (WB)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $44.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 879.73%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 974,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,215,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 110.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $109.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 63,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 91,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.821800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 94,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The sale prices were between $23.25 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $26.84.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.
