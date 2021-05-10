Logo
First National Corp Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco DB Oil Fund, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco DB Oil Fund, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Corp . As of 2021Q1, First National Corp owns 138 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST NATIONAL CORP
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 320,087 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
  2. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 54,379 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49%
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 138,495 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.41%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,157 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.85%
  5. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 405,389 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (DIG)

First National Corp initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $139.92, with an estimated average price of $106.17. The stock is now traded at around $142.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

First National Corp initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

First National Corp initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $161.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

First National Corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

First National Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

First National Corp added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 138,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO)

First National Corp added to a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 56.48%. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,197,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

First National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 129.91%. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $135.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 35,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

First National Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 114,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

First National Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 114.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.479000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 66,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

First National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

First National Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

First National Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

First National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

First National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

First National Corp sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST NATIONAL CORP . Also check out:

1. FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST NATIONAL CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST NATIONAL CORP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider