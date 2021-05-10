First National Corp Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco DB Oil Fund, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: DIG, FREL, EFA, RTX, TRV,
- Added Positions: TLT, DBO, VOX, STIP, SPY, SMMU, LDUR, SDY, SCHB, VNQ, VPU, QLTA, SCHH, VEU, AWK, BOND, SCHP, WTRG, QQQ, BNDX, SJW, GSIE, DGRO, AWR, VTI, SRLN, DIA, ICF, PHB, HDV, TFI, MSFT, IVW, VOO, BUD, AMGN, CSCO, VWO, CL, VIG, MMM, TXN, SO, XLF, COST, DEO, DUK, FLOT, JNJ, KMB, MRK, PFE, HON, QCOM, HD, DLR, PG, GE, TIP, C, ED, PYPL, BWX, GD, VTV, T,
- Reduced Positions: SCHE, SCHF, SOXX, SCHA, LQD, VB, SCHM, CWB, MBB, VO, VEA, PFF, QLD, SCHX, IJR, SCHD, FNDE, IJH, FNDX, TBT, SH, GOOG, IEFA, IVV, SCHZ, DIS, AMZN, SPYG, PAYX, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, BRK.A, GLDM, GLD, TDOC,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 320,087 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 54,379 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 138,495 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.41%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,157 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.85%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 405,389 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
First National Corp initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $139.92, with an estimated average price of $106.17. The stock is now traded at around $142.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
First National Corp initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
First National Corp initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $161.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
First National Corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
First National Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
First National Corp added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 138,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO)
First National Corp added to a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 56.48%. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,197,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
First National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 129.91%. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $135.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 35,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
First National Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 114,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
First National Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 114.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.479000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 66,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
First National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
First National Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
First National Corp sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
First National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
First National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
First National Corp sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.
