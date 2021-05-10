Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund, Sells Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, SPDR Portf

New Purchases: NIM, AMRN,

Investment company Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund, Amarin Corp PLC, sells Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 130,181 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 155,172 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.51% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 221,225 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 104,312 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 67,995 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $10.91, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.821600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $4.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.121500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 155,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 160.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 48,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $16.52 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $18.1.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $15.9.