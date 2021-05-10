Logo
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund, Sells Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, SPDR Portf

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund, Amarin Corp PLC, sells Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sightline+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 130,181 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17%
  2. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 155,172 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.51%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 221,225 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 104,312 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
  5. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 67,995 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
New Purchase: Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $10.91, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.821600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $4.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.121500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 155,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 160.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 48,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $16.52 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $18.1.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2 (NXQ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $15.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider