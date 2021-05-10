PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Piper Sandler Cos, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: PIPR, TPL, GBTC, BSV, NSRGY, SQ, TFII, VIS, NEE, RTX,
- Added Positions: SLYV, FNDF, VWO, VTV, VV, BRK.B, IJS, IWD, FTSL, SDY, FPE, SCHF, NVDA, FVD, PG, HON, VT,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, ARKK, MINT, IVV, QQQ, EFA, AAPL, AMZN, VOO, MA, GOOG, TSLA, IWF, SHOP, JPM, PM, VTI, CMCSA, GOOGL, MSFT, SPY, ADI, TXN, TMO, MDB, FB, HD, BFAM, AMAT, ABT, VCR, TGT, AMGN, V, AMT, DIS, JNJ, IUSG,
- Sold Out: AGG, IAU, BRK.A, TTD, BIDU, MRK, MCHP, PYPL, CRWD,
These are the top 5 holdings of PRW Wealth Management LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 72,028 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 137,666 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 140,212 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.36%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 368,397 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.04%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 43,362 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The purchase prices were between $91.33 and $123, with an estimated average price of $106.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 51,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1735.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 80,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $218.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 204.03%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $86.807200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 97,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 49.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.328000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 368,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 211.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 85,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $196.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $293.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 63.75%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.
