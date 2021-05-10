Logo
PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Piper Sandler Cos, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PRW Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Piper Sandler Cos, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRW Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, PRW Wealth Management LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRW Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prw+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRW Wealth Management LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 72,028 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 137,666 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 140,212 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.36%
  4. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 368,397 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.04%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 43,362 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
New Purchase: Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The purchase prices were between $91.33 and $123, with an estimated average price of $106.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 51,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1735.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 80,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $218.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 204.03%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $86.807200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 97,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 49.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.328000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 368,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 211.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 85,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $196.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $293.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 63.75%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRW Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. PRW Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRW Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRW Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRW Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
insider

insider