Sepio Capital, LLC Buys Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Novartis AG, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

BABA, NVS, DEO, IWD, GREK, EWO, EWW, USB, ETN, LHX, TBF, CTSH, ETSY, NVO, WU, AMGN, DPZ, BK, SQ, CASY, BIIB, ABNB, TWTR, EDV, FIS, VTIP, EWA, PIN, SH, WBA, DLTR, PLTR, PSTH, ODFL, XOM, PDBC, DLR, IBM, CCL, CSX, ARKG, SE, MOS, TDOC, ADS, AMP, VOX, HE, DVY, UL, F, KGC, SNDL, Added Positions: BA, IWF, NORW, GS, CMI, UNP, GOOG, CVX, ROST, MCO, CI, AYI, MSFT, TSLA, COF, JCI, BKNG, BMY, SPY, KLAC, SNOW, PHYS, DLB, BAH, VNQ, CTXS, QCOM, DECK, PCY, LKQ, VIG, D, IAA, NET, CSL, RPM, WRB, ATR, LRCX, MACK, QQQ, WEX, WMT, NVST, ARMK, TMX, TTD, UBER, CHWY, NDSN, DKNG, U, MTUM, PXH, VIXM, VTI, HON, AMG, BRO, CACI, CF, CHH, COLM, XRAY, DCI, IT, IEX, JBHT, MKL, LSTR, JKHY, FDS, SCI, BLKB, POOL, WWD, PB, ULTA, PG, MORN, ESS, FLIR, IMTM, FICO, GGG, HSIC, HXL, TRMB, KEX, ZS, MDB, JLL, TWLO,

TLT, T, DKS, AAPL, LOW, CERS, IPHI, ICE, SPGI, CRWD, BLK, TXN, VWO, JNJ, MRK, DG, FBRX, TGT, ACGL, ADM, CCI, FAST, KNX, UPS, TDG, CHTR, APD, DE, MNST, PYPL, ZM, BRK.B, CSCO, CMCSA, ORCL, PAYX, VZ, C, DBA, HYEM, COST, FISV, HEI, SYY, CMG, FB, IJH, MA, IJR, CME, CINF, KO, PFE, MO, NEE, NVR, UI, IYR, BG, BEN, GOOGL, NVDA, V, TW, WORK, SLV, AMZN, AZO, ADSK, CVS, PM, TRU, XLV, AGCO, BAC, EXPD, MTCH, NKE, CRM, UNH, WFC, AWK, GDX, VB, AME, ADP, MANH, TJX, TECH, BR, BX, CLDR, VEA, VO, BLL, CERN, ELS, ILMN, INTC, ISRG, LII, MCD, ORLY, NTR, SLB, SBUX, TFX, TMO, WDAY, RNG, EWY, GLD, IWM, DHR, NFLX, RTX, YUM, YUMC, EEM, IVOO, VTWO, Sold Out: APPF, EWG, EWM, XLE, EIS, GDXJ, EPHE, OTRK, PFPT, KR, TER, PLD, HLT, PNC, VTRS, TFFP, HPQ, CAT, LUV, ALL, FTNT, ADBE, MPW, EBAY, BOH, EGP, BIO, BBY, OKTA, RAVN, EDEN, CDW, LPRO, PINS, ENZL, FSLY, XLF, FBIO, KMX, ROP, MDLZ, AMT, AUDC, SDY, DISH, FDX, HD, JPM, MRVL, SBAC, URI, WAT, STAG, MS, FCX, EGO, SGEN, SHOP, PSLV,

Investment company Sepio Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Novartis AG, Diageo PLC, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, AppFolio Inc, iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sepio Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sepio Capital, LLC owns 317 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 289,792 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,471 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 198,198 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 377,857 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 156,726 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 44,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 59,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $184.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $162.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Global X MSCI Greece ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 116,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Austria ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 70757.14%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $238.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 39,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 780.16%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $253.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 349.92%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.733300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 219,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 321.36%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $272.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 307.73%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $374.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 197.05%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $229.867400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $132.05 and $181.5, with an estimated average price of $155.68.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The sale prices were between $27.05 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $27.77.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $67.89, with an estimated average price of $65.49.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $30.96.