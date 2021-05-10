Sepio Capital, LLC Buys Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Novartis AG, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sepio Capital, LLC Buys Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Novartis AG, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sepio Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Novartis AG, Diageo PLC, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, AppFolio Inc, iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sepio Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sepio Capital, LLC owns 317 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sepio Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sepio+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sepio Capital, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 289,792 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,471 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 198,198 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 377,857 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  5. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 156,726 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 44,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 59,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $184.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $162.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK)

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Global X MSCI Greece ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 116,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)

Sepio Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Austria ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 70757.14%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $238.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 39,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 780.16%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $253.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 349.92%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.733300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 219,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 321.36%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $272.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 307.73%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $374.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Sepio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 197.05%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $229.867400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $132.05 and $181.5, with an estimated average price of $155.68.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The sale prices were between $27.05 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $27.77.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $67.89, with an estimated average price of $65.49.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)

Sepio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $30.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sepio Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sepio Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sepio Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sepio Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sepio Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider