Advantus Capital Management Inc Buys American Tower Corp, Equinix Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Sells STORE Capital Corp, Realty Income Corp, Simon Property Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Paul, MN, based Investment company Advantus Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Equinix Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, DoorDash Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, sells STORE Capital Corp, Realty Income Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, Vornado Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advantus Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Advantus Capital Management Inc owns 985 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advantus Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advantus+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advantus Capital Management Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,392,386 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 665,471 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,791 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,690,431 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%
  5. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 1,110,584 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63%
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 176,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $193.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DCP Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $25.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 112,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 113,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 102,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 126.12%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $249.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 152,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $718.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 90,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $198.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 178,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 96.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 240,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $167.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 134,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 844,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: CubeSmart (CUBE)

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CubeSmart. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.

Sold Out: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.67.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.



