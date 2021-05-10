Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd Buys Unity Software Inc, Yatsen Holding, I-MAB, Sells Sea, TAL Education Group

For the details of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ward+ferry+management+%28bvi%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,179,868 shares, 36.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.23%
- Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 3,174,552 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio.
- JOYY Inc (YY) - 1,731,968 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,838,800 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50%
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,404,900 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.03%
Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 4,389,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Huize Holding Ltd (HUIZ)
Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd initiated holding in Huize Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $13, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,836,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 137.03%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 1,404,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: I-MAB (IMAB)
Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd added to a holding in I-MAB by 137.93%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 1,791,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.
