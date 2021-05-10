Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd Buys Unity Software Inc, Yatsen Holding, I-MAB, Sells Sea, TAL Education Group

New Purchases: YSG, HUIZ,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Unity Software Inc, Yatsen Holding, I-MAB, Huize Holding, sells Sea, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ward+ferry+management+%28bvi%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,179,868 shares, 36.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.23% Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 3,174,552 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. JOYY Inc (YY) - 1,731,968 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,838,800 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50% Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,404,900 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.03%

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 4,389,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd initiated holding in Huize Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $13, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,836,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 137.03%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 1,404,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd added to a holding in I-MAB by 137.93%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 1,791,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.