Banco Santander, S.A. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Value ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

New Purchases: ICLN, BK, ABNB, SE, CCI, FAST, ZG, MTCH, XT, IYM, CSGP, STT, NVCR, PEGA, NWSA, MDB, AME, MLM, MKTX, CE, LBRDK, SAIL, WRB, SMAR, UHAL, CNC, NET, BNTX, DOCU, U, FMS, PFPT, WAL, VMC, VHT, MTN, AMP, URI, XLP, XLB, TTD, LOW, TTWO, TRGP, HIW, CX, CTAS, CGC, DRI, EVR, EXR, SFUN, BIIB, NXST, HWM, HTHT, IBKR, CQQQ, PHO, BKR, BIDU, KNX, Added Positions: VTIP, VTV, AMZN, C, NVDA, BABA, IWM, ILF, AMT, FB, CRM, GLD, GS, ADSK, DIS, IVE, PYPL, GOOGL, NOW, ABBV, ADBE, AMD, ANSS, BA, BKNG, KO, IBM, JNJ, NVS, ORCL, PG, QCOM, REGN, VTWO, V, MMM, ABT, ATVI, T, TEAM, BBD, BDX, BLK, CERN, CHTR, CL, COUP, DHI, DDOG, EA, EXPD, FDS, FTNT, ICE, ISRG, ECH, MKL, MASI, MA, MELI, MNST, MCO, NFLX, OKTA, PBR, PFE, RMD, SPGI, SEIC, XLV, SHOP, SNOW, GMF, SBUX, TSM, TDOC, TSLA, TDG, UNP, XLNX, YUM, YUMC, ZM, AES, ALGN, ALLY, GOOG, AXP, NLY, AZPN, ADP, BAC, CMG, CRWD, DBJP, DBEU, DT, ELS, ETSY, FIS, FAF, GPN, HES, ILMN, INTU, INVH, EWZ, EPP, EWT, EWH, EEM, FLOT, LB, LLY, MKC, MRK, MTD, NVO, ODFL, PEP, PKI, PINS, PXD, RNG, RIO, XBI, SQ, STNE, SYK, TDY, TMO, TRV, TWLO, TYL, UPS, VCIT, VRTX, WMG, WFC, WDAY, ZTS,

Reduced Positions: AAPL, PDD, EDU, BIL, TAL, SHV, SLQD, LEN, XOM, ACWI, DIA, WMT, AAXJ, MSFT, GXC, SPAB, EWJ, EZU, LQD, MDLZ, CVS, QQQ, IEMG, JPM, EL, MSCI, SLB, VRSN, BX, CAT, CVX, CME, DLB, EBAY, GNTX, INTC, EWY, IVV, IYR, LRCX, NKE, OTIS, XLF, SPEM, FLRN, VOO, VWO, VGK, A, AMAT, AZN, BSX, BMY, AVGO, COF, CSCO, CNHI, CMCSA, COP, CRH, DHR, DE, DOW, EW, EMR, EOG, EQIX, RACE, F, GE, GL, HCA, HLT, HOLX, HD, HPQ, HSBC, IDXX, IQV, IAU, EWA, EWC, SHY, IEV, HYG, USMV, IJR, EWU, AIA, FXI, SOXX, ITUB, JEF, KLAC, KOS, MET, MU, NEE, NUE, NVR, PH, PM, PPL, PLD, RTX, ROP, SNY, SAP, XLE, XLI, XLRE, SCI, SHW, JNK, SYF, TGT, TXN, TMUS, UBER, UBS, UL, UHS, VALE, VT, VCR, VTRS, VOYA, WAB, W, WST, WU, Sold Out: STLA, JD, IYH, AWK, VRSK, VWOB, DXCM, MAR, AVB, TJX, TEF, SWI, SRE, OMC, IPHI, FSLY, DFS, RCL, Z, WDC, CAH, STZ, COO, DELL, SUI, SJNK, DEO, SBNY, DKS, SGEN, SBAC, FISV, MAS, LII, LVS, FDX, IEI, FRC, EWG, FSLR, ITW, HUM, GLPI,

Investment company Banco Santander, S.A. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Value ETF, Citigroup Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, NVIDIA Corp, sells Apple Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco Santander, S.A.. As of 2021Q1, Banco Santander, S.A. owns 384 stocks with a total value of $14.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 245,607,995 shares, 46.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) - 520,218,168 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio. Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX) - 95,010,157 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,160,663 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.67% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 374,390 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 466,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 222,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $222.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 89,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 75.69%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.311700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 784,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 221.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $141.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 149,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 41.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 541,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 68.30%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $575.912000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.72%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 105,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 206,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.