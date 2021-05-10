Logo
Banco Santander, S.A. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Value ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Banco Santander, S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Value ETF, Citigroup Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, NVIDIA Corp, sells Apple Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco Santander, S.A.. As of 2021Q1, Banco Santander, S.A. owns 384 stocks with a total value of $14.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Banco Santander, S.A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banco+santander%2C+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Banco Santander, S.A.
  1. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 245,607,995 shares, 46.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) - 520,218,168 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio.
  3. Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX) - 95,010,157 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.
  4. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,160,663 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.67%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 374,390 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 466,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 222,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $222.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 89,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 75.69%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.311700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 784,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 221.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $141.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 149,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 41.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 541,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 68.30%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $575.912000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.72%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $223.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 105,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 206,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Banco Santander, S.A.. Also check out:

1. Banco Santander, S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Banco Santander, S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Banco Santander, S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Banco Santander, S.A. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider