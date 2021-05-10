UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Buys STMicroelectronics NV, Futu Holdings, Airbnb Inc, Sells Trip.com Group, Micron Technology Inc, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: FUTU, ABNB,
- Added Positions: STM,
- Reduced Positions: TCOM, MU, BABA,
- Sold Out: AAPL, HDB,
These are the top 5 holdings of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics NV (STM) - 271,746 shares, 51.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.80%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 20,000 shares, 22.25% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 8,000 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.93%
- Qudian Inc (QD) - 435,033 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 20,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 96.54%
UG Investment Advisers Ltd. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $120.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
UG Investment Advisers Ltd. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
UG Investment Advisers Ltd. added to a holding in STMicroelectronics NV by 92.80%. The purchase prices were between $33.3 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $39.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.99%. The holding were 271,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
UG Investment Advisers Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
UG Investment Advisers Ltd. sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47.
