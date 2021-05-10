Intel Corp Buys McAfee Corp, Shift4 Payments Inc

Santa Clara, CA, based Investment company Intel Corp (Current Portfolio) buys McAfee Corp, Shift4 Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intel Corp. As of 2021Q1, Intel Corp owns 3 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- McAfee Corp (MCFE) - 5,696,831 shares, 94.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 139,780 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
- Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) - 27,761 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
Intel Corp initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 94.85%. The holding were 5,696,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Intel Corp initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 27,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.
