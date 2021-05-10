Logo
Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys CME Group Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Autoliv Inc, Bilibili Inc, ICICI Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Li Auto Inc, sells Autoliv Inc, Bilibili Inc, ICICI Bank, Uber Technologies Inc, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owns 175 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonehage+fleming+financial+services+holdings+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,837 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 921,334 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 93,202 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 764,868 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,160,562 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $208.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 232,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $221.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $108.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 108.83%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $126.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 510,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 88.23%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $464.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 142,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 40.08%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $180.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 401,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 190.34%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $97.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 81,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Clorox Co by 195.85%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $187.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Autoliv Inc (ALV)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $86.94 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $92.48.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Sold Out: Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Veoneer Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd. Also check out:

