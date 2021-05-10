Logo
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund, Ampli

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Arlington Heights, IL, based Investment company Arlington Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May, Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund, Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Arlington Capital Management, Inc. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $23 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arlington Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arlington+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arlington Capital Management, Inc.
  1. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (CARZ) - 62,616 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.88%
  2. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 6,417 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.57%
  3. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 95,115 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) - 16,356 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.21%
  5. Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX) - 162,130 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.01%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.87%. The holding were 95,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (FMAY)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $35.22, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 21,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 3,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 9,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 12,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 11,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 176.01%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 162,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund by 107.68%. The purchase prices were between $9.21 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $9.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 96,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust by 86.77%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 93,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM (FIV)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM by 58.06%. The purchase prices were between $8.97 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $9.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.444000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 104,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $3.42 and $4.32, with an estimated average price of $3.94. The stock is now traded at around $4.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 99,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund. The sale prices were between $14.2 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $14.87.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Sold Out: Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund In (DMO)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund In. The sale prices were between $14.02 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $14.45.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.

Sold Out: Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO)

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $8.41, with an estimated average price of $8.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arlington Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Arlington Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Arlington Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arlington Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arlington Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider