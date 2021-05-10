Glaxis Capital Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Applied Materials Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: SMH, AMAT, KLAC, ADI, TSM, ACLS, EWY, COHU, MCHP, AMBA, EVRI, LRCX, RILY, IGT, REKR, QMCO, ONTO, SE, AVID, HCAR,

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Glaxis Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Applied Materials Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, KLA Corp, Analog Devices Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, MicroStrategy Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glaxis Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Glaxis Capital Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Glaxis Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glaxis+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 80,485 shares, 21.46% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,860 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.89% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 61,995 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,450 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.41% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 52,015 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.89%

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $235.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.46%. The holding were 80,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.07%. The holding were 61,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $308.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 10,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $153.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 20,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 20,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 51,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $421.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 31,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 43.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 52,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd by 252.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.49 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 52,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2290.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 61,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $245.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.