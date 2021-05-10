Logo
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Applied Materials Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Glaxis Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Applied Materials Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, KLA Corp, Analog Devices Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, MicroStrategy Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glaxis Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Glaxis Capital Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Glaxis Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glaxis+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Glaxis Capital Management, LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 80,485 shares, 21.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,860 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.89%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 61,995 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,450 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.41%
  5. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 52,015 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.89%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $235.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.46%. The holding were 80,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.07%. The holding were 61,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $308.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 10,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $153.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 20,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 20,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 51,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $421.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 31,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 43.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 52,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd by 252.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.49 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 52,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2290.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 61,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $245.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Glaxis Capital Management, LLC.

