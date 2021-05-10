American Investment Services, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, ALLETE Inc, OGE Energy Corp

New Purchases: SCHB, MO, RSP, ITW, JNJ,

Great Barrington, MA, based Investment company American Investment Services, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Altria Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells FirstEnergy Corp, ALLETE Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Avista Corp, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Investment Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, American Investment Services, Inc. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 128,100 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,711,721 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.52% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 300,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Dow Inc (DOW) - 268,127 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 116,422 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 122,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 35,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $152.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $241.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.983900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,711,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 82.24%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $146.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 68,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 186.84%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 63,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 121,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 62,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5.

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Avista Corp. The sale prices were between $37.32 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.14.

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64.