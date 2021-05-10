American Investment Services, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, ALLETE Inc, OGE Energy Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Investment Services, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, ALLETE Inc, OGE Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Great Barrington, MA, based Investment company American Investment Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Altria Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells FirstEnergy Corp, ALLETE Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Avista Corp, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Investment Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, American Investment Services, Inc. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Investment Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+investment+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Investment Services, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 128,100 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
  2. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,711,721 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.52%
  3. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 300,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio.
  4. Dow Inc (DOW) - 268,127 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 116,422 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 122,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 35,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $152.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $241.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

American Investment Services, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.983900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,711,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 82.24%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $146.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 68,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 186.84%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 63,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 121,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

American Investment Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 62,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: ALLETE Inc (ALE)

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5.

Sold Out: Avista Corp (AVA)

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Avista Corp. The sale prices were between $37.32 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.14.

Sold Out: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

American Investment Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of American Investment Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. American Investment Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. American Investment Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Investment Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Investment Services, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider