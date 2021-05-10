Logo
Apriem Advisors Buys Snap-on Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, KLA Corp, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Irvine, CA, based Investment company Apriem Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Snap-on Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, Intel Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Lowe's Inc, KLA Corp, Johnson & Johnson, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apriem Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Apriem Advisors owns 143 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apriem Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apriem+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apriem Advisors
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 660,112 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,360,829 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
  3. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 947,455 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 277,325 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 30,702 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $257.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 86,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $395.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 46,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 858,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 45,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $253.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4. The stock is now traded at around $272.873000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Intel Corp by 77.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 299,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 287.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $328.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.87%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $250.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.29%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 39,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.81%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $293.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Apriem Advisors. Also check out:

1. Apriem Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Apriem Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Apriem Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Apriem Advisors keeps buying
insider

insider