Apriem Advisors Buys Snap-on Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, KLA Corp, Johnson & Johnson

LOW, SCHZ, KLAC, JNJ, SCHX, SMH, T, BAC, CSCO, GIS, SYK, SQ, CTAS, VZ, BABA, XOM, SCHB, MRK, AVGO, XLK, PYPL, SCHG, GOOG, DSL, AMD, TGT, NLY, BMY, SCHW, C, GLD, VTI, VEA, SPLV, SGOL, CVX, SCHA, RTX, FTEC, DUK, IBM, NM, PH, SBUX, BXMX, MCA, MYC, XLNX, Sold Out: AUY, VTRS, BF.B, NKE, SDY,

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Apriem Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Snap-on Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, Intel Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Lowe's Inc, KLA Corp, Johnson & Johnson, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apriem Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Apriem Advisors owns 143 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apriem Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apriem+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 660,112 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,360,829 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 947,455 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 277,325 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 30,702 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $257.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 86,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $395.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 46,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 858,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 45,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $253.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4. The stock is now traded at around $272.873000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Intel Corp by 77.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 299,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 287.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $328.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.87%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $250.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.29%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 39,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.81%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $293.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.