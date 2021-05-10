Logo
West Coast Financial LLC Buys Amgen Inc, PepsiCo Inc, MasTec Inc, Sells Boeing Co, NICE, Caterpillar Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company West Coast Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, PepsiCo Inc, MasTec Inc, Dropbox Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Boeing Co, NICE, Caterpillar Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Coast Financial LLC. As of 2021Q1, West Coast Financial LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of West Coast Financial LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+coast+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of West Coast Financial LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 712,855 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 147,530 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,183 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 106,576 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.75%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,606 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $115.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 34,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 118,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.821800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 1742.36%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $253.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 22,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 367.42%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 41,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $151.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.18%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $387.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 78.46%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of West Coast Financial LLC. Also check out:

