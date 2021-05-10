West Coast Financial LLC Buys Amgen Inc, PepsiCo Inc, MasTec Inc, Sells Boeing Co, NICE, Caterpillar Inc

New Purchases: MTZ, DBX, CSCO, BKLN, IBM, JPM, ORCL, RY, XSLV, ILMN, AGG,

MTZ, DBX, CSCO, BKLN, IBM, JPM, ORCL, RY, XSLV, ILMN, AGG, Added Positions: AMGN, PEP, IVV, CVCO, IVE, SCHR, FDX, AAPL, MRK, BRK.B, JNJ, GWX, IGSB, SBUX, VOO, VEA, VB, KEYS, GOOG, HD, MAR, ITE, CVX, ZTS, ABBV, PG, MMM, DEO, SCHW, SPLV, VWO, VYM, EFA, V, VZ, UPS, MCD, BMY,

AMGN, PEP, IVV, CVCO, IVE, SCHR, FDX, AAPL, MRK, BRK.B, JNJ, GWX, IGSB, SBUX, VOO, VEA, VB, KEYS, GOOG, HD, MAR, ITE, CVX, ZTS, ABBV, PG, MMM, DEO, SCHW, SPLV, VWO, VYM, EFA, V, VZ, UPS, MCD, BMY, Reduced Positions: IJR, BA, AMAT, SCHO, HLI, POR, AMN, FB, JKD, ZBRA, TER, GNTX, ALGN, COST, LOW, CERN, SUB, IWM, PRFZ, MANH, NEE, IWN, ACN, REGI, T, NVS, CL, CLX, AIN, AYI, IDXX, CPRT, NOBL, PRF, SCZ, SPYX, VIG,

IJR, BA, AMAT, SCHO, HLI, POR, AMN, FB, JKD, ZBRA, TER, GNTX, ALGN, COST, LOW, CERN, SUB, IWM, PRFZ, MANH, NEE, IWN, ACN, REGI, T, NVS, CL, CLX, AIN, AYI, IDXX, CPRT, NOBL, PRF, SCZ, SPYX, VIG, Sold Out: NICE, CAT, EMR, PII, UL, COUP, ACWV,

Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company West Coast Financial LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, PepsiCo Inc, MasTec Inc, Dropbox Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Boeing Co, NICE, Caterpillar Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Coast Financial LLC. As of 2021Q1, West Coast Financial LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of West Coast Financial LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+coast+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 712,855 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 147,530 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,183 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 106,576 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,606 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $115.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 34,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 118,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.821800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 1742.36%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $253.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 22,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 367.42%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 41,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $151.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.18%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $387.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 78.46%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.