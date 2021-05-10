Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: DOCU, SMG, NDSN, TER, COO, NUE, CRL, ZBRA, CDW, LII, SITE, NTRS, OKE, PTC, PUK, UBS, PWR, RJF, IP, VTR, WRB, WAT, ALLE, NTLA, NGM, CTXS, AVY, BCE, BMO, BG, CM, CP, LUMN, CHT, CINF, ABC, CMA, CPRT, DHI, E, FLIR, FAST, FITB, GPS, HBAN,
- Added Positions: VTV, VGLT, GLD, JNK, EMB, BWZ, VOE, PGX, MGV, COST, SCZ, EMLC, TSLA, VBR, IEV, VNQ, MBB, VCIT, VCSH, BA, EEMS, EFV, EPP, EFG, EWC, ASML, GS, FXY, IBND, SHY, VCLT, ABT, APD, ANSS, CCI, DEO, D, ENB, EFX, EQIX, GILD, HSBC, MS, NSC, SAP, TGT, TOT, VOD, MSCI, PM, INDA, KSA, VMBS, VTI, ABB, AES, PLD, A, ARE, MO, AEP, AMT, AME, ADM, AJG, AZN, AZO, ADSK, BIDU, BBVA, BBD, ITUB, BK, BCS, GOLD, BLK, BTI, BRO, VIAC, CVS, CNC, SCHW, CHD, TPR, VALE, ABEV, COP, DE, DLR, DLTR, DD, DUK, EMN, EW, EL, RE, EXC, FCX, IT, GIS, GSK, MNST, WELL, IBM, ING, IEX, JCI, LOW, MGM, MFC, MKTX, MLM, MXIM, MRK, MUFG, MBT, NTES, NEM, NMR, ES, NVO, ODFL, PCAR, PAYX, PHG, PSA, O, RELX, ROP, STM, CRM, SPG, SIRI, SNA, SO, LUV, STT, EQNR, SNPS, TFX, TEF, TXN, TD, TRP, USB, UPS, URI, VRSN, WST, WY, WMB, XLNX, SMFG, MA, MFG, TEL, LULU, NWG, AGNC, EC, BUD, VRSK, LYB, NXPI, NOW, ZTS, TWTR, JD, SHOP, TDOC, KHC, Z, HPE, SQ, YUMC, SPOT, DOW, ALC, CTVA, AGZ, EWY, SPY, VEA, VGIT, VO,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, IGOV, WFC, VBK, VOT, IEMG, VWO, AAPL, VUG, TLT, MGK, JPM, BWX, EFA, VSS, AMZN, MSFT, LEMB, MBG, VGK, GOOGL, JNJ, LVS, TSM, EWX, PIN, T, AXP, BAC, BRK.B, CAT, CSCO, C, KO, DHR, ERIC, GE, HD, INTC, ORCL, LIN, PG, QCOM, RDS.A, UNP, WMT, DIS, ANTM, V, DG, FB, ABBV, GOOG, SNAP, BND, USIG, VGSH, MMM, CB, ATVI, AMD, AEG, AFL, ALB, ALGN, AMP, AMGN, APH, AON, AMAT, ADP, SAN, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BSX, BMY, BAM, CSX, COF, CE, CME, CSGP, CTSH, CAG, ED, STZ, GLW, DPZ, DRE, ECL, EA, LLY, EMR, XOM, F, GRMN, HDB, LHX, HAS, HPQ, HMC, HUM, IDXX, ITW, INTU, ISRG, KLAC, KSU, MDLZ, LH, LRCX, LYG, LMT, MAR, MMC, MCD, SPGI, MET, MCHP, MU, MCO, MSI, NVR, NDAQ, NGG, NKE, NOK, PPG, PBR, PFE, BKNG, REGN, RMD, RY, SBAC, STX, SRE, SHW, SWKS, SONY, TRV, SYK, SYY, TROW, TJX, TMO, TRI, UL, VFC, VRTX, WEC, XEL, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, TDG, RDS.B, BBL, AWK, AVGO, CHTR, GM, FLT, MPC, BBDO, VIPS, PSX, IQV, LBRDK, NVTA, CABO, NTNX, OTIS, AGG, IVV, IWF, OEF, QQQ,
- Sold Out: EWJ, HAIN, DVY, IEFA, SCHM, ROKU, IONS, VMW, WYNN, TTD, GMAB, CHL, FDS, EIX, DXCM, DVA, SBS,
For the details of Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/checchi+capital+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 584,100 shares, 23.11% of the total portfolio.
- iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV) - 822,236 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX) - 1,062,160 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 395,800 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,297 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $245.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $335.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.85 and $181.53, with an estimated average price of $165.94. The stock is now traded at around $203.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 953.49%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $141.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 88,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 85.21%. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 121,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 97,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 126,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 244.99%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $146.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 31,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC.
