Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC owns 515 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/checchi+capital+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 584,100 shares, 23.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV) - 822,236 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX) - 1,062,160 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 395,800 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,297 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $245.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $335.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.85 and $181.53, with an estimated average price of $165.94. The stock is now traded at around $203.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 953.49%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $141.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 88,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 85.21%. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 121,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 97,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 126,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 244.99%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $146.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 31,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.

Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider