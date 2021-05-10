Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Added Positions: RODM,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 3,119,835 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.40%

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC added to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.63%. The holding were 3,119,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.