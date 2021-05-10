Logo
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Chegg Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TBH Global Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Dow Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Chegg Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC owns 182 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TBH Global Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tbh+global+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TBH Global Asset Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 75,284 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 588,262 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,391 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 51,739 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 277,999 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1504.33%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 51,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 89,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 40,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 45,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $343.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1504.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.732600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 277,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 152.76%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $141.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 93,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 135.26%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 71,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 643.29%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.955600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 57,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 691.97%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 55,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 94.74%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 47,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.

Sold Out: Vital Farms Inc (VITL)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vital Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $19.77 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $26.25.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of TBH Global Asset Management, LLC.

1. TBH Global Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TBH Global Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TBH Global Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TBH Global Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
