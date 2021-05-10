TBH Global Asset Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Chegg Inc

- New Purchases: DOW, IVOL, LUV, COP, PANW, ABNB, EMR, FUTY, CEF, SNOW, GLD, SWKS, WD, XLI, TA, CII, QRVO, UBER, URI, SRCL, BIP, BX, FTDR, BXMT, IWN, SIL, VNQ,
- Added Positions: JPST, VTV, MBB, BMY, VEU, XOM, VIG, VUG, IJR, MMM, VIGI, PM, DIA, IEMG, ZTS, FDIS, IJH, VRSK, BRK.B, NEE, WMT, CVS, APD, GOOGL, FICO, CSGP, IXP, SPY, FTEC, GOOG, JNJ, TSLA, JCI, PG, TMO, BA, ONEQ, CI, BLK, VMI, GOVT, GHC, STZ, COST, ADBE, IVW, HD, ICE, MCD, ABBV, IFGL, FB,
- Reduced Positions: IUSB, FHLC, BSV, XLU, QQQ, IVE, V, VMBS, SHYG, CQQQ, DGRO, IVV, VTI, PWR, USMV, PLTR, VT, MUB, BDX, GIS, ROBO, IDV, GNRC, SPT, STE, PSXP, EEM, GCP, PINS, CHWY, TSCO, IAGG, T, KO, ACWV, VWO,
- Sold Out: CHGG, VITL, COLD, TDOC, IWD, AKAM, MGK, VTEB, BP, SHY, CXW, SUB,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 75,284 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 588,262 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,391 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 51,739 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 277,999 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1504.33%
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 51,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 89,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 40,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 45,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $343.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1504.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.732600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 277,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 152.76%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $141.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 93,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 135.26%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 71,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 643.29%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.955600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 57,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 691.97%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 55,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 94.74%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 47,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.Sold Out: Vital Farms Inc (VITL)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vital Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $19.77 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $26.25.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.
