TBH Global Asset Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Chegg Inc

IUSB, FHLC, BSV, XLU, QQQ, IVE, V, VMBS, SHYG, CQQQ, DGRO, IVV, VTI, PWR, USMV, PLTR, VT, MUB, BDX, GIS, ROBO, IDV, GNRC, SPT, STE, PSXP, EEM, GCP, PINS, CHWY, TSCO, IAGG, T, KO, ACWV, VWO, Sold Out: CHGG, VITL, COLD, TDOC, IWD, AKAM, MGK, VTEB, BP, SHY, CXW, SUB,

Investment company TBH Global Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Dow Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Chegg Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC owns 182 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TBH Global Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tbh+global+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 75,284 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 588,262 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,391 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 51,739 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 277,999 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1504.33%

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 51,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 89,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 40,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 45,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $343.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1504.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.732600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 277,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 152.76%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $141.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 93,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 135.26%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 71,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 643.29%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.955600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 57,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 691.97%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 55,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 94.74%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 47,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vital Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $19.77 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $26.25.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.